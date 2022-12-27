US 2 remains closed over Stevens Pass as icy conditions persist

US Highway 2 remains closed Tuesday as icy conditions persist, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The highway is closed from milepost 42 near Grotto over Stevens Pass to milepost 99 at Leavenworth.

The highway was closed all day Sunday for freezing rain and icy conditions and remains closed through Tuesday, with an update expected later in the evening.

We will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, December 27th as our partners at @WSDOT continue to work on reopening Hwy 2. We will provide an update by tomorrow evening about Wednesday’s operations. — Stevens Pass Updates (@stevensupdates) December 26, 2022

Interstate 90 and US 2 both closed Saturday due to treacherous conditions caused by the freezing rain, as well as avalanche danger. I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg reopened just after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

There is no detour or estimated time of reopening.