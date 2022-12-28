Close
LOCAL NEWS

Nearly 29K customers without power as wind blows into Western Washington

Dec 28, 2022, 5:44 AM
Photo from KIRO 7
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
An incoming windstorm has started to take power offline for thousands of customers throughout Western Washington on Tuesday.

At the peak, nearly 40K were without power Tuesday evening.

Storm alerts have been issued throughout the area, and crews are expecting significant outages to continue or grow into Wednesday.

Here are the latest outages as of 11 p.m. Tuesday:

Seattle City Light: 806 customers impacted.

Puget Sound Energy: 18,914 customers impacted.

Tacoma Public Utilities: 898 customers impacted.

Clallam County: 64 customers impacted.

Clark County: 6,457 customers impacted.

Mason County: 932 customers impacted.

Grays Harbor County: about 50 customers impacted

Cowlitz County: 815 customers impacted.

Lewis County: 37 customers impacted.

Snohomish County PUD and OPALCO (San Juan Islands) are reporting no major outages at this time.

According to KIRO 7 Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer, winds will slowly calm down into the 20 – 30mph range with some gusts Tuesday night, after gusts of over 50 mph were seen in some spots earlier in the day.

However, winds will remain a bit higher near Whidbey Island and east of the Cascades overnight.

On Wednesday morning, we’ll have blustery winds and some rain but the weather will be calmer and somewhat drier by the afternoon.

Wind Warnings

A High Wind Warning is in place until 1 a.m. Wednesday for the Southwest Interior, Tacoma area, Seattle area and Bremerton area, which includes the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Tacoma, Seattle, Bremerton and Silverdale. Residents should expect southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

A High Wind Warning is in place until 1 a.m. Wednesday for the Eastern and Western Strait of Juan de Fuca, which includes the cities of Sequim, Clallam Bay, Joyce and Seiku. Residents should expect west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

A High Wind Warning is in place until 1 a.m. Wednesday for the Hood Canal area, Puget Sound lowlands and the Bellevue area, which includes the cities of Shelton, Covington, Maple Valley, Monroe, Prairie Ridge, Enumclaw, Bonney Lake, Woodinville, Redmond, Kirkland, Bothell, Kenmore, Newport Hills, Sahalee and Pine Lake. Residents should expect southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

A High Wind Warning is in place until 1 a.m. Wednesday for the Admiralty Inlet area, which includes the city of Port Townsend. Residents should expect west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

A Wind Advisory for south winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph expected, is in place in San Juan County, western Whatcom County, western Skagit County and the Everett area until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

