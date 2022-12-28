Nearly 29K customers without power as wind blows into Western Washington

Seattle City Light: 806 customers impacted.
Puget Sound Energy: 18,914 customers impacted.
Tacoma Public Utilities: 898 customers impacted.
Clallam County: 64 customers impacted.
Clark County: 6,457 customers impacted.
Mason County: 932 customers impacted.
Grays Harbor County: about 50 customers impacted
Cowlitz County: 815 customers impacted.
Lewis County: 37 customers impacted.
Snohomish County PUD and OPALCO (San Juan Islands) are reporting no major outages at this time.
According to KIRO 7 Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer, winds will slowly calm down into the 20 – 30mph range with some gusts Tuesday night, after gusts of over 50 mph were seen in some spots earlier in the day.
However, winds will remain a bit higher near Whidbey Island and east of the Cascades overnight.
A windstorm is upon us in Western Washington, but there are signs the winds will be slightly weaker for some. Still, we’ll have tree damage, power outages, and coastal flooding. Here’s a look just before 3. More at 4 p.m. on @KIRO7Seattle #wawx #wawind pic.twitter.com/rb6nKWnmJP
— Morgan Palmer (@MorganKIRO7) December 27, 2022