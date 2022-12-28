West Seattle Low Bridge to remain closed for two weeks for repairs

The Spokane Street Swing Bridge, also known as the West Seattle Low Bridge, suffered mechanical damage during the ice storms last week and will be closed for at least two weeks, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).

According to SDOT, crews are working as quickly as possible to develop a repair plan for the bridge. The bridge will remain closed for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians, but is still open for maritime traffic

Clark County wants a new bridge, but not one with tolls

The mechanical damage was intensified after a power outage during the ice storm. Minor issues with the hydraulic system that moves the bridge will need to be repaired before the bridge can be reliably used.

“SDOT completes regular inspections of the Low Bridge and had existing plans to repair these aging components in 2023. However, after the power outage, it was discovered that previously manageable small-scale issues had escalated into more severe problems. Until these components are fixed, the bridge cannot be reliably moved without risking more severe long-term damage,” said SDOT in a press release.

The SDOT shared the following detour routes for residents:

People traveling by car may use the West Seattle High-Rise Bridge.

Freight and people operating trucks headed to Terminal 5 in West Seattle may use the West Seattle High-Rise Bridge or West Marginal Way SW.

People riding King County Metro buses are not affected because transit does not use the Low Bridge during normal operations. SDOT is coordinating with Metro to plan for potential snow storms, as the Low Bridge is a part of the transit snow network.

King County has expanded its Water Taxi service this winter with sailings seven days a week. The Water Taxi serves people walking, rolling, and biking unless sailings are canceled as a result of high winds and waves. The Water Taxi is not scheduled to sail on Sunday, January 1, or Monday, January 2.

People biking may also use the 1st Ave S Bridge.

KIRO 7 News contributed to this report.