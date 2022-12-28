Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

West Seattle Low Bridge to remain closed for two weeks for repairs

Dec 28, 2022, 7:31 AM | Updated: 11:19 am
closed...
The Spokane Street Swing Bridge, also known as the West Seattle low bridge, suffered mechanical damage during the ice storms last week and will be closed for at least two weeks. (Photo from Seattle Dept. of Transportation)
(Photo from Seattle Dept. of Transportation)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Spokane Street Swing Bridge, also known as the West Seattle Low Bridge, suffered mechanical damage during the ice storms last week and will be closed for at least two weeks, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).

According to SDOT, crews are working as quickly as possible to develop a repair plan for the bridge. The bridge will remain closed for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians, but is still open for maritime traffic

Clark County wants a new bridge, but not one with tolls

The mechanical damage was intensified after a power outage during the ice storm. Minor issues with the hydraulic system that moves the bridge will need to be repaired before the bridge can be reliably used.

“SDOT completes regular inspections of the Low Bridge and had existing plans to repair these aging components in 2023. However, after the power outage, it was discovered that previously manageable small-scale issues had escalated into more severe problems. Until these components are fixed, the bridge cannot be reliably moved without risking more severe long-term damage,” said SDOT in a press release.

The SDOT shared the following detour routes for residents:

  • People traveling by car may use the West Seattle High-Rise Bridge.
  • Freight and people operating trucks headed to Terminal 5 in West Seattle may use the West Seattle High-Rise Bridge or West Marginal Way SW.
  • People riding King County Metro buses are not affected because transit does not use the Low Bridge during normal operations. SDOT is coordinating with Metro to plan for potential snow storms, as the Low Bridge is a part of the transit snow network.
  • King County has expanded its Water Taxi service this winter with sailings seven days a week. The Water Taxi serves people walking, rolling, and biking unless sailings are canceled as a result of high winds and waves. The Water Taxi is not scheduled to sail on Sunday, January 1, or Monday, January 2.
  • People biking may also use the 1st Ave S Bridge.

KIRO 7 News contributed to this report.

Local News

flooding...
L.B. Gilbert

‘Significant coastal flooding’ expected across western Washington

Flooding around Puget Sound will continue thorugh Wednesday, but weather is expected to start to calm moving into the rest of the week.
11 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Theresa Robinson, KIRO 7 News

Arizona family visiting for the holidays rescued from floodwater in Whatcom County

A family visiting Whatcom County from Arizona got caught in a tricky situation Tuesday when their SUV was caught in rapidly-rising floodwaters.
11 hours ago
Travelers wade through the line for service at the Southwest Airlines check-in counter in Denver In...
David Koeing, Associated Press

Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball

Families hoping to catch a Southwest Airlines flight after days of cancellations, missing luggage and missed family connections
11 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Thousands across Puget Sound region remain without power early Wednesday following windstorm

Thousands of customers across the region are still without power today, following what was the largest windstorm of the season.
11 hours ago
US 2...
L.B. Gilbert

US 2 reopen at Stevens Pass after days of icy conditions

US Highway 2 remains closed Tuesday as icy conditions persist, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
1 day ago
flood wind...
Bill Kaczaraba

Puget Sound area hit by ‘significant flooding,’ power outages continue

The rains and wind are not over yet. NWS Seattle is saying 'a burst of heavier precipitation' is coming to the North Sound overnight.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
West Seattle Low Bridge to remain closed for two weeks for repairs