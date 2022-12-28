‘Significant coastal flooding’ expected across western Washington

Flooding around Puget Sound will continue through Wednesday, but weather is expected to start to calm moving into the rest of the week, according to .

NWS said that with heavy rains across western Washington the past few days — which ended Wednesday morning — there is an , flooding, and fallen trees. The break in a steady rain will reduce the landslide threat on Thursday, NWS said.

Strongest windstorm of the year with power outages, flooding overnight

“Significant coastal flooding” is still expected until 1 p.m. Wednesday in the areas of the southwest interior, Tacoma, Hood Canal, Seattle, and Bremerton, , which issued a Coastal Flood Warning. According to the warning, road closures are possible, and low-lying properties, including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure, will be “inundated with rain.”

NWS said the yearly rainfall total in SeaTac, where records are measured, increased to 39.52 inches after receiving 0.27 inches on Tuesday, “surpassing the yearly normal rainfall for Seattle (39.34 inches).”

With 0.27″ at @flySEA Tuesday the yearly rainfall total is 39.52″ surpassing the yearly normal rainfall for Seattle which is 39.34″. More flooding around Puget Sound this morning around the time of high tide but not nearly as bad as Tuesday. Calmer weather for the next week.#wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 28, 2022

A Coastal Flood Advisory was issued by NWS for the greater Everett area from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Olympia saw a record high tide Tuesday morning, measuring 18.4 feet, according to Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. The tide was predicted to be 16.6 feet, but when barometric pressure bottomed out, that caused a surge.

Seattle Public Utilities said flooding in the South Park neighborhood was from the Duwamish River overtopping its banks and said as sea levels continue to rise, South Park will likely see flooding again. COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY FROM 8 AM – 1 PM @NWSSeattle has issued a coastal flood advisory for Everett & vicinity from 8 AM – 1 PM. Tidal overflow remains possible around the time of high tide & King Tides (9:29 AM). https://t.co/AsPkdTPPqE pic.twitter.com/3CYgC6rKOZ — Everett Fire WA (@EverettFire) December 28, 2022