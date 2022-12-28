Close
LOCAL NEWS

‘Significant coastal flooding’ expected across western Washington

Dec 28, 2022, 8:43 AM | Updated: 9:10 am
flooding...
Flooding around Puget Sound will continue through Wednesday, but weather is expected to start to calm moving into the rest of the week. (Photo from SDOT)
(Photo from SDOT)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Flooding around Puget Sound will continue through Wednesday, but weather is expected to start to calm moving into the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS said that with heavy rains across western Washington the past few days — which ended Wednesday morning — there is an increased threat of landslides, flooding, and fallen trees. The break in a steady rain will reduce the landslide threat on Thursday, NWS said.

Strongest windstorm of the year with power outages, flooding overnight

“Significant coastal flooding” is still expected until 1 p.m. Wednesday in the areas of the southwest interior, Tacoma, Hood Canal, Seattle, and Bremerton, according to NWS, which issued a Coastal Flood Warning. According to the warning, road closures are possible, and low-lying properties, including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure, will be “inundated with rain.”

NWS said the yearly rainfall total in SeaTac, where records are measured, increased to 39.52 inches after receiving 0.27 inches on Tuesday, “surpassing the yearly normal rainfall for Seattle (39.34 inches).”

A Coastal Flood Advisory was issued by NWS for the greater Everett area from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Olympia saw a record high tide Tuesday morning, measuring 18.4 feet, according to Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. The tide was predicted to be 16.6 feet, but when barometric pressure bottomed out, that caused a surge.

Seattle Public Utilities said flooding in the South Park neighborhood was from the Duwamish River overtopping its banks and said as sea levels continue to rise, South Park will likely see flooding again.

The South Park industrial district saw 2 feet of flood waters by midday, which submerged vehicles and flooded several businesses.

