Ring in 2023 with free public transit on New Year’s Eve

Looking to ring in 2023 at a New Year’s Eve party but not sure how to get around the city and still enjoy the festivities? King County Metro is partnering with Sound Transit, Community Transit, Everett Transit, and the Seattle Streetcar to ring in the New Year with free public transit.

“Transit systems across our region are offering you the opportunity to not worry about traffic, parking, or getting behind the wheel as you celebrate the start of 2023,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine. “Whether you’re looking to enjoy the fireworks, meet friends to ring in the New Year, or have a quiet dinner at your favorite restaurant, you can leave the driving to us. We look forward to seeing you on board!”

Pierce County Transit gives free rides to warming centers

The fareboxes and ORCA card readers on Metro buses will be covered to remind customers not to pay. The Transit GO Ticket mobile ticketing app will not allow ticket activations during this period for all Metro services, the Seattle Streetcar, and Sound Transit.

King County Metro: Buses will operate on their regular Saturday schedule and be fare-free from 3 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, through 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. Other Metro services operating fare-free include DART, Via to Transit, Ride Pingo to Transit, Community Van, and Access service. Please note Via to Transit will only operate until 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.

Buses will operate on their regular Saturday schedule and be fare-free from 3 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, through 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. Other Metro services operating fare-free include DART, Via to Transit, Ride Pingo to Transit, Community Van, and Access service. Please note Via to Transit will only operate until 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. Sound Transit: Link light rail and Sound Transit Express buses are fare-free from 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. Sound Transit will operate extended Link light rail service on New Year’s Eve, with 15-minute, late-night service. The last southbound trip will leave Northgate Station at 1:58 a.m. The last northbound train will leave Angle Lake Station at 1:41 a.m. For more information go to the Sound Transit website.

Link light rail and Sound Transit Express buses are fare-free from 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. Sound Transit will operate extended Link light rail service on New Year’s Eve, with 15-minute, late-night service. The last southbound trip will leave Northgate Station at 1:58 a.m. The last northbound train will leave Angle Lake Station at 1:41 a.m. For more information go to the Sound Transit website. Community Transit: All Community Transit buses, Zip Alderwood Shuttle, and Snohomish County DART paratransit services will operate on a Saturday schedule and are fare-free from 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 through the end of the service day. Please check the Community Transit website, as route times vary.

All Community Transit buses, Zip Alderwood Shuttle, and Snohomish County DART paratransit services will operate on a Saturday schedule and are fare-free from 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 through the end of the service day. Please check the Community Transit website, as route times vary. Everett Transit: All services will operate fare-free on a regular Saturday schedule – 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

All services will operate fare-free on a regular Saturday schedule – 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Seattle Streetcar: Both streetcar lines will operate Saturday service hours. The South Lake Union Streetcar will operate on New Year’s Eve until 12:30 a.m. to accommodate fireworks viewing downtown.

Both streetcar lines will operate Saturday service hours. The South Lake Union Streetcar will operate on New Year’s Eve until 12:30 a.m. to accommodate fireworks viewing downtown. King County Water Taxi: The water taxi will operate fare-free on Dec. 31 but will be out of service on Jan. 1. and Jan. 2.

The water taxi will operate fare-free on Dec. 31 but will be out of service on Jan. 1. and Jan. 2. Seattle Monorail: The monorail will collect regular fares and is scheduled to operate from Westlake to the Seattle Center until 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. After the evening’s events at Seattle Center, service to Westlake will run from 12:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

On Sunday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 2, transit customers are reminded that King County Metro buses, Sound Transit Express buses, Link light rail, and Tacoma Link will operate on Sunday schedules, and the regular, valid fare will be required on all services beginning at 3 a.m. Jan. 1.