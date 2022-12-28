A train derailed under the Interstate 5 overpass in Mount Vernon near Mr. T’s restaurant around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a witness at the restaurant, there is no sign of any injuries and no sign of a leak in the fuel tanks.

TRAIN DERAILED under I-5 Overpass in Mount Vernon, WA by Mr. T’S restaurant. pic.twitter.com/ETnaOTl4dG — Breaking Skagit (@BreakingSkagit) December 28, 2022



Officials tell KIRO Newsradio that the train does not contain anything hazardous.

One of the cars is definitely off the rails.

The tankers are equipped to carry liquid petroleum gas, but was not containing any at the time of the accident.

Officials say the situation is not a safety issue for anyone in the area.

This is a developing story, check back in for more updates.