LOCAL NEWS

Train derailed under I-5 overpass in Mount Vernon

Dec 28, 2022, 1:31 PM | Updated: 4:00 pm
derailed...
A train derailed under the Interstate 5 overpass in Mount Vernon near Mr. T's restaurant around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Photo from KIRO Newsradio listener)
(Photo from KIRO Newsradio listener)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A train derailed under the Interstate 5 overpass in Mount Vernon near Mr. T’s restaurant around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a witness at the restaurant, there is no sign of any injuries and no sign of a leak in the fuel tanks.


Officials tell KIRO Newsradio that the train does not contain anything hazardous.

One of the cars is definitely off the rails.

The tankers are equipped to carry liquid petroleum gas, but was not containing any at the time of the accident.

Officials say the situation is not a safety issue for anyone in the area.

This is a developing story, check back in for more updates.

