All is calm going into the New Year’s weather weekend

Think of it as a timeout in a sporting event. A chance to catch your breath.

Despite the fact that we are still having a hangover from the ice storm of 2022 that included power outages, airline delays, and an endless number of weather-related accidents, we are about to enter into a few days of peace.

“There will be mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows around 40 degrees,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner told MyNorthwest. “Then rain returns Thursday and continues off and on into Friday morning, turning to scattered showers and sunbreaks Friday afternoon. Highs both days around 50.”

That’s it. No snow. No ice. No wind. Break out the beach chairs.

Even the National Weather Service in Seattle was excited about a peek at the sun.

Enjoying some peaks of blue sky at the office as we finish the afternoon forecast. It’s been a few days that’s for sure. More clouds and rain are on their way late tonight into Thursday.☁️#WAwx pic.twitter.com/5rCQVkObvn — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 28, 2022

KIRO 7 meteorologist Morgan Palmer writes in the Weatherblog: “It’ll be a fairly quiet evening around Western Washington but a front moving in overnight into Thursday morning will bring more rain for the morning commute. Morning lows will be in the 30s to low 40s. Rain will taper into the afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. I don’t expect much sunshine tomorrow, but we could have some spots of sun in the afternoon.”

That sounds pretty good to us. So now that it’s almost Thursday, we can look ahead to the weekend, a New Year’s weekend at that.

“The showers taper off Saturday in time for a pleasant evening for New Year’s Eve celebrations,” Ted said. “New Year’s Day looks dry with some sunshine.”

Not bad, especially when compared to 60 mph winds and six inches of snow.

KIRO 7 meteorologists contributed to this story