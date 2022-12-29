Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Coast Guard rescues man, 2 dogs from vessel that lost power in BC

Dec 29, 2022, 7:42 AM | Updated: 9:03 am
coast guard...
“AET3 Austen Marshall and AST1 Lucas Wengrin did a phenomenal job effecting a challenging rescue in the heavy surf, as the sailing vessel smashed against the rocks,” said Lt. John Schultz, a pilot at Air Station Port Angeles. (Photo from US Coast Guard)
(Photo from US Coast Guard)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

One person and two dogs are now safe after the U.S. Coast Guard rescued them from a sailing vessel that lost power and was being battered Wednesday by large waves near Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound in Seattle received a report early Wednesday morning of a sailing vessel with one person, and multiple dogs aboard that were grounded after losing power.

Coast Guard rescues woman in medical emergency from cruise ship

The vessel was being battered by large waves about three miles west of the Jordan River.

The crew immediately launched a rescue mission, and an aircrew from Coast Guard Station Port Angeles arrived on the scene shortly after 1 a.m.

They hoisted the survivor and one dog and transported them to awaiting emergency medical services at the Canadian Coast Guard Station in Victoria, British Columbia.

The aircrew returned to the scene about 10 hours later to assess the damage and spotted a second dog in the wreckage.

A rescue swimmer recovered the dog, which was brought to the Canadian Coast Guard station, where it was reunited with its owner.

“AET3 Austen Marshall and AST1 Lucas Wengrin did a phenomenal job effecting a challenging rescue in the heavy surf, as the sailing vessel smashed against the rocks,” said Lt. John Schultz, a pilot at Air Station Port Angeles. “Their patience and technical expertise in a highly dynamic environment directly lead to the safe recovery of the mariner and his two dogs. We are thankful for the happy outcome!”

Local News

Hiring sign...
L.B. Gilbert

WA employers must disclose ‘genuinely expected’ pay next year

Employers in Washington state will be required to disclose the salary range for applicants as a new pay transparency law gets enacted.
12 hours ago
death of a woman...
Bill Kaczaraba

Marysville man sentenced in death of a woman on I-5 shoulder

A 28-year-old Everett man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for the death of a woman on the side of I-5.
12 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Jordan Duncan, KIRO 7 News Team

Docs provide new details after man reportedly blew up car after driving it into Everett Fred Meyer

A 56-year-old Olympia man who drove through the entrance of a Fred Meyer store in Everett and started a car fire was arrested
12 hours ago
power...
L.B. Gilbert

Only a few power outages remaining in North Bend after windstorm

The power is back on for thousands of customers across the region Thursday, following the largest windstorm of the season.
12 hours ago
Everett fire...
L.B. Gilbert

Second victim found in Christmas Day fire at south Everett home

Everett fire investigators have found a second body in a burned-out home at a fire at a four-plex near the Everett Mall.
12 hours ago
A Southwest Airlines employee looks for an unclaimed bag at Southwest Airlines baggage claim at Sal...
Associated Press

Southwest: Normal flight operations to resume Friday

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines said it expects to return to normal operations Friday after slashing about two-thirds of its schedule in recent days, including canceling another 2,350 flights Thursday. Southwest is struggling to recover after being overwhelmed by a winter storm that left hundreds of pilots and flight attendants stranded out of position to […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Coast Guard rescues man, 2 dogs from vessel that lost power in BC