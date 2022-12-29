Coast Guard rescues man, 2 dogs from vessel that lost power in BC

One person and two dogs are now safe after the U.S. Coast Guard rescued them from a sailing vessel that lost power and was being battered Wednesday by large waves near Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound in Seattle received a report early Wednesday morning of a sailing vessel with one person, and multiple dogs aboard that were grounded after losing power.

Coast Guard rescues woman in medical emergency from cruise ship

The vessel was being battered by large waves about three miles west of the Jordan River.

The crew immediately launched a rescue mission, and an aircrew from Coast Guard Station Port Angeles arrived on the scene shortly after 1 a.m.

They hoisted the survivor and one dog and transported them to awaiting emergency medical services at the Canadian Coast Guard Station in Victoria, British Columbia.

The aircrew returned to the scene about 10 hours later to assess the damage and spotted a second dog in the wreckage.

A rescue swimmer recovered the dog, which was brought to the Canadian Coast Guard station, where it was reunited with its owner.

“AET3 Austen Marshall and AST1 Lucas Wengrin did a phenomenal job effecting a challenging rescue in the heavy surf, as the sailing vessel smashed against the rocks,” said Lt. John Schultz, a pilot at Air Station Port Angeles. “Their patience and technical expertise in a highly dynamic environment directly lead to the safe recovery of the mariner and his two dogs. We are thankful for the happy outcome!”