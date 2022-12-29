Stevens Pass Ski Resort reopens after US 2 closure

Stevens Pass Ski Resort is welcoming back guests after US Highway 2 reopened following improved weather conditions.

The highway was previously closed last week due to dangerous driving conditions, and reopened Tuesday night, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

WSDOT still advises drivers to use traction tires due to compact snow and ice on the roadway.

Skiers and snowboards returned on Wednesday, but even more of the mountain opened Thursday morning. The Nordic Center and the front side opened at 9 a.m. and the backside at 9:30 a.m.

Interstate 90 and US 2 both closed Saturday due to treacherous conditions caused by the freezing rain, as well as avalanche danger. I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg reopened just after 9 a.m. on Saturday.