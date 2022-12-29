Bothell man arrested for alleged hate crime shooting

A Bothell man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting at two Black men in Lynnwood in October, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

A Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling south Snohomish County on Oct. 8 when he heard a gunshot, according to the police report.

The deputy searched the area and located two men standing in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Lynnwood, and they said that a man in a gray truck had just shot at them and driven away.

According to the witnesses, a man got out of his truck and said, “What are you Black guys doing here?” in an aggressive manner.

He said the suspect then pulled out a pistol, pointed it in his direction, and fired a single round. The suspect was described as a white man in his 40s with dark facial hair wearing a gray sweatshirt.

The bullet missed, and the two victims ducked behind a car while the suspect got into his truck and drove away.

After obtaining surveillance video of the incident, investigators determined the suspect to be Robert Rowland of Bothell.

Rowland was arrested Tuesday on charges of a hate crime and assault and was booked at the Snohomish County Jail.

Four teens were arrested in Tacoma in connection with a drive-by shooting Tuesday night.

At 10:31 p.m., officers were called to a report of a drive-by shooting at South 47th and South Warner streets.

No one was reported to be hurt.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), officers spotted the suspect’s car and a chase began. The pursuit ended when the suspect’s car crashed into a guardrail at St. Paul Avenue and E. 11th Street.

The four people inside the car got out and ran, with officers pursuing them. They caught up with the suspects and quickly detained them.

An 18-year-old man was booked into jail on two counts of a drive-by shooting, two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and additional charges for eluding officers.

Three minors — two 13-year-olds and one 16-year-old — were booked on two counts of a drive-by shooting and two counts of first-degree assault.

Police arrest auto thief thought to have stolen more than a dozen vehicles

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force announced Wednesday that a Federal Way man was caught allegedly stealing over a dozen vehicles and could be facing multiple felony charges.

Eighteen vehicles, trailers, and “pieces of heavy equipment” were recovered on properties in numerous cities across the sound region, including Parkland, Kent, Federal Way, and Bellevue.

In total, police recovered the following:

2021 Grand Design travel trailer

2020 Shadow Cruiser travel trailer

2017 Coachmen Freedom Express travel trailer

2021 CAT 303.5 mini excavator

2006 Trail King trailer

2017 John Deere 318E skid steer

2017 U-Haul trailer

2020 Kubota KX040 mini excavator

2006 PJ trailer

2021 Mirage cargo trailer

2015 Ford Transit van

2003 Cargo trailer

2018 Ford Transit van

2017 Kubota SVL95 skid steer

2016 Big Tex dump trailer

2018 Load Trail trailer

2021 Summit trailer

2012 Mercedes Sprinter van

Authorities believed he stole the vehicles in eastern Washington and moved them to the state’s western side.

The suspect was said to have been living in a travel traveler, which had also been reported stolen from the Richland area. The trailer’s original decals and VIN had been removed and replaced with a VIN placard from a Forest River travel trailer and Forest River decals.

Police spotted the suspect, a 45-year-old man from Federal Way, in a stolen 2015 Ford Transit van. He had reportedly changed the VIN to match a separate wrecked Transit van and then registered it in Washington in order to use its plates on the stolen van.

Police investigating North Seattle shooting of a 15-year-old

Police are investigating a 15-year-old for firearms possession after he claimed to have been shot while walking his dog in North Seattle on Wednesday. Police are now working to determine whether the teen’s gunshot injury was accidentally self-inflicted.

Seattle Police officers initially responded to a report of gunfire in the 11000 block of Lake City Way NE at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses reported seeing a male — with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg — leave the scene in a vehicle, driven by a second person.

Officers later located the injured male at an area hospital a short time later, and based on evidence found at the scene and statements gathered during the investigation, police are investigating whether the 15-year-old — who is ineligible to possess a handgun — may have accidentally shot himself.