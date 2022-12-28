Woman hit with rock during Seattle robbery, police investigating

Seattle police are investigating after a woman was hit with a rock during a robbery on Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 6 a.m. Tuesday, an officer was flagged down in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.

The woman told police that a man approached her at a bus stop, showed her he was carrying a fist-sized rock, and hit her in the head with it.

The woman said the man took her cell phone and ran away.

The woman's head was bloody after the attack, and she was transported to Harborview Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.

Seattle man stabbed while jogging in Queen Anne

A man was stabbed Tuesday while jogging on a trail in north Queen Anne, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 8:48 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report that a man had been stabbed near 3rd Avenue N and Etruria Street.

Officers located a 21-year-old man with a stab wound to his abdomen.

The man told police he had been jogging on the South Ship Canal Trail when he was stabbed, but he could not provide a description of a suspect. Officers provided first aid until medics with the Seattle Fire Department transported him to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. Seattle police arrest man for robbery with pellet gun

Seattle police arrested a man who they say rammed a shopping cart through a window at a closed sporting goods store and later pointed what appeared to be a rifle at officers. At 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a burglary at the store in the 2600 block of Southwest Barton Street in West Seattle after the man was seen entering the store after ramming a cart through a window. When police arrived and spoke to the man, he pointed what appeared to be a rifle at officers and then went back inside the store. The rifle later turned out to be a pellet gun. Eventually, the man left the store carrying a pellet rifle, firearm ammunition, boots, two coats, and a baseball bat. He was arrested, and police recovered the items. Officers booked him into the King County Jail on burglary and assault charges. Seattle police deescalate mental health crisis, seized firearm Wednesday morning, police in North Seattle responded to a domestic violence and a mental health crisis incident.

Officers were able to deescalate the situation and determined the subject was a danger to himself and others and sent him to Harborview Medical Center for a mental health evaluation.

Police seized firearms and ammunition from the house of the suspect with his permission.

Officers will request an Extreme Risk Protection Order to prevent him from getting a gun in the future.