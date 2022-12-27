Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
CRIME BLOTTER

Seattle Police arrest man with sword for burglary, assault

Dec 27, 2022, 12:48 PM
sword...
Seattle Police arrested a 43-year-old man after he used a sword to attack a police officer and tried to break into a house near the Washington Park Arboretum. (Photo from Seattle Police Blotter)
(Photo from Seattle Police Blotter)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle Police arrested a 43-year-old man after he used a sword to attack a police officer and tried to break into a house near the Washington Park Arboretum.

Officers responded to 24th Avenue East and East Galer Street for reports of a man walking in the street with a sword at about 10:23 p.m. Sunday.

When officers got to the area, the man, who appeared to be “in crisis,” suddenly approached an officer in a police car and struck the driver’s door with his sword damaging the vehicle.

Police say the man refused orders to drop the sword, and instead, he walked away from officers and broke the windshield of a car parked on the block.

When officers threatened to use a 40 mm launcher – a less-than-lethal device used to fire beanbags and similar ammo – the man dropped the sword and surrendered to police.

The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation before he was booked into the King County Jail on charges of property damage, attempted burglary, and assault.

Additional charges of obstruction and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon were recommended.

Weapon seized from stolen vehicle after foot chase in Seattle

Man shot in leg in Capitol Hill

Police are investigating a shooting in Capitol Hill where a 50-year-old man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon.

At about 1:30 p.m., officers responded to E. Denny Way and Summit Avenue for reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found spent shell casings in a parking lot in the 1600 block of East Olive Way – but no victim.

The man eventually called 911, and officers found him in the 1700 block of Belmont Avenue with a gunshot wound to the leg. Seattle Fire Department medics treated the man at the scene and then transported him to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

According to the victim, an unknown suspect followed him off a bus, shot him, and then ran away.

Police are investigating the incident.

Officer-involved shooting in Bellevue, detectives investigating

Bellevue Police officers fired their weapons during an interaction with a woman Saturday near the Bellevue Botanical Garden. She was approached because her vehicle did not have license plates.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting. Two officers fired their weapons and the vehicle was struck, but no one was hurt.

The female driver fled the scene. Officers attempted to pursue the vehicle but stopped because the suspect was driving recklessly. There are no known injuries.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave. Kirkland Police are investigating.

Drive-by shooting in Tacoma after a house shot at

Two adult men have been arrested following a drive-by shooting that happened in the 1300 block of S 13 Street in Tacoma.

An occupied house was struck just before 2 p.m. Sunday, but no one was injured inside.

Officers saw the suspect’s car and engaged in a pursuit. The suspect’s car crashed into a vehicle at 112th Street and Pacific Avenue.

No one was injured, and police have two adult males in custody.

Crime Blotter

weapon...
Darren Dedo

Weapon seized from stolen vehicle after foot chase in Seattle

Seattle Police Department officers seized a weapon that was stolen while apprehending a suspect in a stolen car Saturday night.
9 days ago
stabbed...
Darren Dedo

Man found stabbed to death in abandoned Seattle building

Seattle Police Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found in an abandoned building in First Hill Wednesday night.
13 days ago
shootings...
Darren Dedo

String of shootings in Everett leaves one dead, no suspects in custody

A string of shootings happened Wednesday in Everett leaving at least four people injured and one person dead.
13 days ago
Kitsap...
Darren Dedo

Amazon truck heist strikes before holidays in Kitsap County

When the Amazon delivery driver returned to his van, he found an unknown man sitting in the driver's seat in Kitsap County.
19 days ago
Pierce County investigation into Sheriff...
Darren Dedo

Pierce Co. searching for teens who assaulted man on bus

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed the suspects boarded the bus at the Spanaway Walmart at 5:07 p.m.
20 days ago
sex crimes...
Darren Dedo

Fugitive steals dead infant’s ID to avoid arrest for alleged child sex crimes

The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a fugitive from North Carolina wanted for numerous sex crimes against children.
22 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Seattle Police arrest man with sword for burglary, assault