Seattle Police arrest man with sword for burglary, assault

Seattle Police arrested a 43-year-old man after he used a sword to attack a police officer and tried to break into a house near the Washington Park Arboretum.

Officers responded to 24th Avenue East and East Galer Street for reports of a man walking in the street with a sword at about 10:23 p.m. Sunday.

When officers got to the area, the man, who appeared to be “in crisis,” suddenly approached an officer in a police car and struck the driver’s door with his sword damaging the vehicle.

Police say the man refused orders to drop the sword, and instead, he walked away from officers and broke the windshield of a car parked on the block.

When officers threatened to use a 40 mm launcher – a less-than-lethal device used to fire beanbags and similar ammo – the man dropped the sword and surrendered to police.

The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation before he was booked into the King County Jail on charges of property damage, attempted burglary, and assault.

Additional charges of obstruction and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon were recommended.

Weapon seized from stolen vehicle after foot chase in Seattle

Man shot in leg in Capitol Hill

Police are investigating a shooting in Capitol Hill where a 50-year-old man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon.

At about 1:30 p.m., officers responded to E. Denny Way and Summit Avenue for reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found spent shell casings in a parking lot in the 1600 block of East Olive Way – but no victim.

The man eventually called 911, and officers found him in the 1700 block of Belmont Avenue with a gunshot wound to the leg. Seattle Fire Department medics treated the man at the scene and then transported him to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

According to the victim, an unknown suspect followed him off a bus, shot him, and then ran away.

Police are investigating the incident.

Officer-involved shooting in Bellevue, detectives investigating

Bellevue Police officers fired their weapons during an interaction with a woman Saturday near the Bellevue Botanical Garden. She was approached because her vehicle did not have license plates.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting. Two officers fired their weapons and the vehicle was struck, but no one was hurt.

The female driver fled the scene. Officers attempted to pursue the vehicle but stopped because the suspect was driving recklessly. There are no known injuries.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave. Kirkland Police are investigating.

Drive-by shooting in Tacoma after a house shot at

Two adult men have been arrested following a drive-by shooting that happened in the 1300 block of S 13 Street in Tacoma.

An occupied house was struck just before 2 p.m. Sunday, but no one was injured inside.

Officers saw the suspect’s car and engaged in a pursuit. The suspect’s car crashed into a vehicle at 112th Street and Pacific Avenue.

No one was injured, and police have two adult males in custody.