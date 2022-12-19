Weapon seized from stolen vehicle after foot chase in Seattle

Seattle Police Department officers seized a stolen weapon while apprehending a suspect in a stolen car Saturday night.

The driver had originally fled from police, but officers were unable to pursue the vehicle.

They later found the car with the two occupants inside. The suspects ran away, but they were later caught and booked into King County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers seized this stolen gun from a suspect in a stolen car Saturday night. The driver originally fled when police attempted a traffic stop, and officers did not pursue. When police found the car later, the 2 occupants ran on foot but were caught. Both were booked into KCJ. pic.twitter.com/o4BQezeQOS — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) December 18, 2022

Robbery suspect caught by Seattle Police

Seattle Police arrested a robbery suspect Friday night in the University District after police responded to a call of a mugging.

Around 10 p.m., police responded to 4500 block of 18th Avenue NE when they got reports of a man demanding money with what appeared to be a gun in his waistband.

The suspect later fled on foot.

Police searched the area and eventually found the suspect. After a foot chase and the use of a taser, officers arrested the 19-year-old man.

The suspect was not armed, but the stolen items were recovered and returned.

The man has been booked into King County Jail.

Seattle man on scooter dead after struck by two cars

A man was hit by two cars and killed while on a rental scooter early Friday.

Around 12:20 a.m., a driver was northbound in the 4800 block of 4th Avenue S when he struck the 25-year-old man, who was traveling in the northbound lanes on a rented scooter.

The driver pulled over and found the 25-year-old man lying in the road. A second motorist then struck the 25-year-old man.

SPD officers arrived and attempted to provide medical aid to the man, but he died at the scene.

Officers evaluated both drivers, who remained at the scene, and found no signs of impairment.

An investigation continues.

Umpqua Bank robber on the run from detectives

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a bank in Tacoma last week.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a man entered an Umpqua Bank branch at 1201 South Pearl Street and handed the teller a note demanding cash, according to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County.

The suspect is described as being white and in his 40s to 50s. He was wearing a Seattle Kraken beanie, a black gaiter-style mask, prescription glasses, a black jacket, and purple scrubs.

Have a tip on a crime story? Message Darren Dedo on Twitter or email him here.

