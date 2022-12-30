12-hour standoff in Thurston County leads to one injured and arrested

A nearly 12-hour standoff in Thurston county ended with shots fired and a 50-year-old man behind bars Thursday evening.

At around 10:30 Thursday morning, sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Tumwater to carry out an eviction, and the resident barricaded himself inside.

Deputies say at one point, gunfire was exchanged, and the man suffered minor injuries.

He was taken into custody around 10 p.m.

No law enforcement personnel were hurt.

An investigation is being conducted as per protocol into the use of force by the officers.

At approximately 10:30 this morning, TCSO Deputies responded to an address at the 7100 block of Desperado Dr SE in Tumwater to carry out an eviction. The sole male occupant barricaded himself in the home. TCSO SWAT is on scene. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/UodVsKEwfs — Thurston Co. Sheriff (@ThurstonSheriff) December 29, 2022

Update 9:55 pm. The 50-year-old suspect on Desperado Dr SE was taken into custody with minor injuries. Gunfire was exchanged during this incident, however no Law Enforcement personnel were injured. The Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team will conduct the investigation. — Thurston Co. Sheriff (@ThurstonSheriff) December 30, 2022