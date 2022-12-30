Tacoma Police shot and killed suspect during investigation

A suspect was shot and killed during an incident with Tacoma police officers after trying to flee in a car early Friday.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. in the central part of the city, as officers were looking into reports of a 39-year-old male suspect wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a weapon.

Officers say they saw the suspect in a parked car at S. 45th and Pacific Avenue, but the suspect fled in a vehicle.

Police fired shots at the suspect at East 57th and McKinley Avenue. Police say that the suspect fired back at them. No officers were hurt.

“There are bullet strikes on two Tacoma police vehicles, so that is how we are able to say that the suspect fired at them as well,” Sergeant Darren Moss Jr. with the Pierce County Sheriff’s office said.

The Tacoma Police Department did not say how many shots were fired or if more than one officer fired their weapon.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is looking into the incident, and Tacoma Police Department tweeted that the Attorney General’s Office of Independent Investigations has been notified.

Kate Stone contributed to this report.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates