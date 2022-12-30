Close
LOCAL NEWS

Revisiting MyNorthwest’s top news stories of 2022

Dec 30, 2022, 9:58 AM | Updated: 10:47 am
Washington State law will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) (Rex Sorgatz via Flickr) The city hall and public library of Sultan, Washington, United States. (MyNorthwest file photo) Washington state Trooper Robert LaMay. (Screenshot)
MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture BY
The team that brings you MyNorthwest

It’s been an interesting year so far at MyNorthwest, and to round out the rest of the year, we are bringing you a recap of some of our top news stories of 2022.

1. WA’s new vehicle registration law reinvents itself for modern world (December 1, 2022)

Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone.

“Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tim Meyer. “Acceptable electronic formats include an image on a cellular phone or any other type of portable electronic device.”

2. Seattle loses nearly 3,000 rental properties in less than a year (April 8, 2022)

Seattle has lost nearly 3,000 rental properties between May of last year and January of 2022. Those properties constitute roughly 10,000 units in total. Since May, only 27 rental units were added.

Jim Henderson with the Rental Housing Association of Washington attributes the loss to a growing number of rental protection laws, making it harder and more expensive to own rental property in Seattle.

3. Seattle exodus causes small Washington town to invest in new infrastructure (June 22, 2022)

As Seattle housing prices continue to skyrocket, many look outside the city for housing options. That has led to needed urban growth improvements in small towns like Sultan, Wash., faced with dual challenges of a growing population and the desire to maintain the city’s charm.

With a bigger population comes paying taxpayers and dollars for improvements to the public infrastructure. But issues surround traffic, housing, and development costs for new businesses.

4. What’s with all the expired car tabs on the road? (November 3, 2022)

Be honest. Are your car tabs up to date? Our listeners have noticed a lot of expired tabs out there lately.

This is something I hadn’t really noticed until people started bringing it up. Now I can’t drive for very long without noticing an expired tab. Some are a month or two. Some are more than a year.

5. State trooper who told off Gov. Inslee dies after battle with COVID-19 (January 31, 2022)

Washington State Trooper Robert LaMay, who famously quit over the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, has died after a battle with the virus, as reported by KIRO Newsradio.

LaMay’s video of his final sign-off telling Gov. Inslee to “kiss my —” made headlines.

Thank you so much for reading, from everyone at the MyNorthwest team, and we will see you in the New Year.

