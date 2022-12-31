Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Minimum wage, ghost guns, and more: New Washington laws set to take effect in 2023

Dec 30, 2022, 4:53 PM
(Photo courtesy of KIRO7)...
(Photo courtesy of KIRO7)
(Photo courtesy of KIRO7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Several new laws are set to take effect in Washington at the beginning of the new year, involving rideshares, overtime, job postings, and more.

A look at the highlights:

Companies that employ 15 or more employees must begin to include a salary range in job postings. The bill, which was passed last February, includes internal transfers to a new position or promotion.

“Every job seeker deserves to have all the information they need to make the best career decision for themselves and their family,” State Sen. Emily Randall — the bill’s sponsor — said.

Also starting January 1, Washington’s minimum wage will increase to $15.74 an hour, the highest of any state.

Agricultural workers will have to work fewer hours to be eligible for overtime pay when the law that says they must work at least 48 hours in a workweek goes into effect. In 2024, overtime eligibility will be lowered to 40 hours.

Rideshare drivers will also have the right to minimum trip pay, paid sick time, workers’ compensation coverage and protection from retaliation for exercising those rights.

Speed limits on Tacoma’s residential streets will be lowered from 25 mph to 20 mph starting on Jan. 1.

Beginning March 10, 2023, possessing, receiving, or transporting a “ghost gun” becomes illegal. After June 30, 2023, manufacturing or creating “ghost guns” will also be prohibited.

 

Local News

fentanyl...
Nicole Jennings

King County seeing increasing ‘white powder’ fentanyl

Ahead of the New Year's party weekend, King County is warning people about a dangerous trend involving the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
23 hours ago
idaho...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Suspect in University of Idaho murders arrested, Moscow police chief updates ‘frustrated’ public

The 28-year-old suspect, Bryan Kohberger, is believed to have been a student at the nearby Washington State University.
23 hours ago
Champions...
Bill Kaczaraba

The M’s set the bar in the biggest sports stories of the year

It’s been a big year for Seattle sports fans. The Mariners made it to the playoffs. Gino Smith’s breakout year with the Seahawks. The Huskies football team won the Alamo Bowl. Now let’s take a look at what you guys were reading on Seattle Sports. 1. How to listen to Mariners radio broadcasts from Seattle […]
23 hours ago
(Photo courtesy of Jonathan Choe)...
KTTH staff

Revisiting KTTH’s top blogs of 2022

It's been an interesting year so far at MyNorthwest, and to round out the rest of the year, we are bringing you a recap of some of KTTH's top blogs of 2022.
23 hours ago
A Southwest Airlines ground operations crew member waits to guide an arriving jet into a gate, Wedn...
Associated Press

At Southwest Airlines, a day of calm after a week of chaos

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines returned to a relatively normal flight schedule Friday, as the focus shifts to making things right with what could be well more than a million passengers who missed family connections or flights home during the holidays, and many of whom are still missing luggage. The Dallas carrier, which had canceled […]
23 hours ago
Seattle fired Amazon workers...
MyNorthwest Staff

Revisiting KIRO Newsradio’s top blogs of 2022

It's been an interesting year so far at MyNorthwest, and to round out the rest of the year, we are bringing you a recap of some of KIRO Newsradio's top blogs of 2022.
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Minimum wage, ghost guns, and more: New Washington laws set to take effect in 2023