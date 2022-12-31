Minimum wage, ghost guns, and more: New Washington laws set to take effect in 2023

Several new laws are set to take effect in Washington at the beginning of the new year, involving rideshares, overtime, job postings, and more.

A look at the highlights:

Companies that employ 15 or more employees must begin to include a salary range in job postings. The bill, which was passed last February, includes internal transfers to a new position or promotion.

“Every job seeker deserves to have all the information they need to make the best career decision for themselves and their family,” State Sen. Emily Randall — the bill’s sponsor — said.

Also starting January 1, Washington’s minimum wage will increase to $15.74 an hour, the highest of any state.

Agricultural workers will have to work fewer hours to be eligible for overtime pay when the law that says they must work at least 48 hours in a workweek goes into effect. In 2024, overtime eligibility will be lowered to 40 hours.

Rideshare drivers will also have the right to minimum trip pay, paid sick time, workers’ compensation coverage and protection from retaliation for exercising those rights.

Speed limits on Tacoma’s residential streets will be lowered from 25 mph to 20 mph starting on Jan. 1.

Beginning March 10, 2023, possessing, receiving, or transporting a “ghost gun” becomes illegal. After June 30, 2023, manufacturing or creating “ghost guns” will also be prohibited.