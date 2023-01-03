Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
CHOKEPOINTS

WSDOT welcomes New Year with SR 520 closure this weekend

Jan 3, 2023, 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:03 am
Sr 520...
Crews on the west end of the new SR 520 floating bridge pour concrete to complete the final roadway deck section on the new bridge. (Photo from WSDOT)
(Photo from WSDOT)
Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

The state isn’t waiting very long for the first construction closure of the year. The State Route 520 Bridge will be closed this weekend.

The confetti is still on the floor, but that isn’t stopping the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) from getting right back to work. SR 520 will be closed between 92nd on the east side of the lake and Interstate 5 all weekend.

Chokepoints: A look back at the transportation highs and lows of 2022

The contractor is installing more girders on the growing Montlake Lid and pouring concrete on the new eastbound connection from Montlake to the floating bridge.

“It will be a typical 55-hour weekend closure,” WSDOT’s Steve Peer said. The closure begins Friday night at 11 p.m. and lasts through 5 a.m. Monday morning.

This will be one of those closures that extends all the way to I-5, so you will not have access between Montlake and I-5 like we do on some closure weekends. To get you ready for that, the ramp from Montlake to westbound SR 520 will be closed overnight, both Wednesday and Thursday. Those closures will be between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on both nights.

The contractor is building a tunnel under Montlake Boulevard that will extend the SR 520 Trail.

This is going to be a very busy year for the SR 520 project, as the contractor puts the finishing touches on the new eastbound connection to the floating bridge. Work to add the reversible lane between SR 520 and the I-5 express lanes will continue.

But Peer said this is just the middle portion of this entire corridor project.

“We have about nine years of construction ahead of us,” Peer said. “The Montlake Project will wrap up in late 2023 or early 2024, just in time to start the Portage Bay project.”

But we’re getting there.

Drivers should get that second lane to I-5 from westbound SR 520 by the end of February or early March, so the morning delays on westbound SR 520 should ease in the first quarter of this year.

Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints.

Chokepoints

ferry crash...
Chris Sullivan

Chokepoints: A look back at the transportation highs and lows of 2022

The ending of the unplanned exile of West Seattle is my top Chokepoints story of the year, as we look back at the highs and lows of 2022.
12 days ago
airport...
Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: So you’re going to the airport. Now what?

The Spot Saver program has saved me time every single trip. I just walk right up to the ID check without a wait. It's like Disney's Fast Pass.
14 days ago
SR 99 tunnel toll, WSDOT...
Chris Sullivan

Toll revenue still lagging way behind, with a missing $206 million

We've seen an increase in congestion on the roads since the return to school in the fall, but is that adding up to more toll money?
19 days ago
tolls, ETL, toll roads...
Chris Sullivan

Washington state toll bill fees, penalties return in March

Washington state plans to start charging late fees and civil penalties on unpaid toll fees in March after their previous web upgrade.
21 days ago
boeing...
Chris Sullivan

United bets big on Boeing with new orders

It's a huge vote of confidence for two of Boeing's most important airplanes that United Airlines has placed a huge order with the company.
21 days ago
HiVE...
Chris Sullivan

How WA State Patrol plans to reduce record road fatalities

Through October, we are on pace to break that record this year. There were 580 fatal crashes in the first ten months of this year.
21 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
WSDOT welcomes New Year with SR 520 closure this weekend