Tacoma votes for lower speed limits to reduce accidents

You might want to drive a little bit slower through “nonarterial streets” in Tacoma. The new lower speed limit signs are up.

The Tacoma City Council voted in favor of Ordinance No. 28825, to lower some speed limits with the goal of reducing speeds to eliminate serious crashes, increase community safety, and encourage the use of public transit.

Seattle partners with state to reduce speed limit on portions of state routes

“Did you know that in national studies of collisions, pedestrians hit by a vehicle going 30 mph survived 5 out of 10 times, but pedestrians struck by a vehicle going only 20 mph survived 9 out of 10 times? Slow down for safety,” the Tacoma Police Department tweeted about the changes.

The speed limit on residential streets is now 20 mph, down from 25 mph. Residential streets are in neighborhoods that primarily consist of homes, parks, and schools.

Speed limits were also lowered from 30 mph to 25 mph on arterial streets in four neighborhood business districts: Sixth Avenue, Old Town, McKinley Hill, and Lincoln, according to the city.

Speed limits in the Proctor and South Tacoma neighborhood business districts are already 25 mph.

New speed limit signs are going up on #Tacoma‘s residential streets. The speed limit is being lowered from 25 to 20 MPH starting 1/1/23, per Ordinance No. 28825. #TacCouncil Members Walker & Hines were out with our crews as we replaced the signs. https://t.co/QC4lX0XkX6 pic.twitter.com/OYG0LTrw5P — City of Tacoma (@CityofTacoma) December 30, 2022