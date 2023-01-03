Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Lost luggage still clogs SEA airport; travelers turning to GPS trackers

Jan 3, 2023, 5:44 AM
Photo from KIRO 7
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

 Monday brought another very busy day to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where travelers are now in the return rush home after the holiday weekend.

While flights are largely back to normal, the lost bag woes continue, with people still struggling to reunite with their luggage.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Now some people are taking keeping their bags safe into their own hands by using GPS trackers.

On the baggage claim floor, stacks of suitcases sit outside each airline’s office.

Piles of lost/ delayed bags are still littered all over Seattle-Tacoma Int’l Airport! Travel troubles lingering into the New Year.This is just one luggage stack of many.

“Apparently, it got lost in Dallas somewhere,” said Dawn Cladwell, who returned home to the Seattle area last week – without her bag. She was back at the airport on Monday after the airline called, saying they’d found it.

But other people haven’t been as lucky.

“It’s chaotic. You see a lot of frustrated people,” said Alec Martin, who was back at SEA for a second time on Monday to look for his bag.

The problem is lingering from the Christmas weather chaos nationwide, plus the unprecedented Southwest Airlines cancelations.

“I checked in on the 29th, they take my bag, and the bag goes away,” said Joe Debell, another traveler. But then his connecting flight got canceled. “It has all my Christmas presents in it. That’s the worst part about it,” he said.

None of these travelers KIRO 7 spoke with at SEA on Monday used any sort of GPS tracker.

“That would be smart. Maybe that should be our plan from now on. We put snowboards, skis, all our coats into one bag,” said Andrew Host, who was worried he also lost his bag.

Valerie Szybala, who was flying from Chicago to Washington D.C. after an international trip, did use a GPS tracker – specifically, an Apple AirTag.

“First time ever (using one),” Szybala said. “Turns out it really was worth it. I’m so glad,” she said.

Her bag got lost, and she started tweeting about its journey. The saga went viral; the initial tweet got over 16 million views.

She tracked her bag to an apartment complex that had other empty suitcases abandoned outside, a McDonald’s and a shopping center.

“You feel very violated to know that people are lying to you and saying ‘we have your bag,’ and they don’t. And you can see it on the tracker, and it’s doing crazy stuff,” Szybala said.

In November, KIRO 7 investigated the worsening problem of bag thefts at SEA airport and tested out GPS trackers. Port of Seattle Detective Darin Beam says he recommends you use one.

“I think they’re fantastic,” Beam said. “I use them myself.”

Between the Apple AirTag, a Tile Pro, and the LandAirSea 54 GPS, the Apple AirTag came out on top – with the fewest glitches.

Szybala ended up getting her bag back from a courier.

“I think without the tracker and without a tweet thread going viral, I wouldn’t have my bag back today,” she said. “This end part of the process was a madhouse, and it needs to be fixed – it’s not acceptable,” Szybala said.

She said in the future, she would have had the airline hold the bag at the airport instead of choosing the delivery option.

Even without a tracker, some of the people we spoke with at SEA still left with smiles.

“My Christmas gifts have arrived. We’re good to go – a success story!” DeBell said.

About Szybala’s case, United Airlines said in a statement, “The service our baggage delivery vendor provided does not meet our standards, and we are investigating what happened to lead to this service failure.”

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines said in the wake of the winter storms, “Our Alaska team worked hard to reunite guests with their bags, and we are pleased to say that we’ve returned 10,000 bags to their owners. We are fully staffed in Seattle, and last week we augmented with additional management staff to get through all the baggage returns.”

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

SR 512...
L.B. Gilbert

Eastbound SR 512 closed for hours near South Meridian after multicar crash

The eastbound lanes of State Route 512 in Puyallup were blocked for more than two hours on Tuesday after multiple collisions shut down the highway.
8 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Lauren Donovan, KIRO 7 News

In wake of devastating flooding, South Park residents worried about water quality

It’s been nearly one week since fast-rising flood waters submerged homes in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood.
8 hours ago
This 2019 photo shows Howard Irwin Fischer in Vermont. Fischer is one supporter who sees human com...
Associated Press

More states continue to legalize human composting for burial

Howard Fischer, a 63-year old investor living north of New York City, has a wish for when he dies. He wants his remains to be placed in a vessel, broken down by tiny microbes and composted into rich, fertile soil. Maybe his composted remains could be planted outside the family home in Vermont, or maybe […]
8 hours ago
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest pape...
Associated Press

Idaho slayings suspect’s family voices sympathy for victims

Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote "his presumption of innocence."
8 hours ago
speed limit...
L.B. Gilbert

Tacoma votes for lower speed limits to reduce accidents

You could be driving a little bit slower through some "nonarterial streets" in Tacoma, after new speed limit signs are put up by the city.
1 day ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Theresa Robinson, KIRO 7 News

21-year-old snowmobiler from Washington killed in large avalanche in southern Montana

A snowmobiler from Washington died on Saturday after he was buried in a large avalanche near Cooke City, Montana.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Lost luggage still clogs SEA airport; travelers turning to GPS trackers