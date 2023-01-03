Eastbound SR 512 closed for hours in Puyallup after multi-car crash

The eastbound lanes of State Route 512 in Puyallup were blocked for more than two hours on Tuesday after multiple collisions shut down the highway.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted about the crash at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The accident closed the highway at milepost 10 near South Meridian.

We’ve got SR 512 eastbound blocked due to a multiple-vehicle collision. Traffic is getting slowly by on the shoulder at the moment, but please avoid the area if possible. https://t.co/T5MuE8rrDP pic.twitter.com/mpTy9kA9Go — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) January 3, 2023