LOCAL NEWS

Eastbound SR 512 closed for hours in Puyallup after multi-car crash

Jan 3, 2023, 7:38 AM | Updated: 9:16 am
SR 512...
Photo from WSDOT
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The eastbound lanes of State Route 512 in Puyallup were blocked for more than two hours on Tuesday after multiple collisions shut down the highway.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted about the crash at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

WSDOT welcomes New Year with SR 520 closure this weekend

The accident closed the highway at milepost 10 near South Meridian.

Eastbound SR 512 closed for hours in Puyallup after multi-car crash