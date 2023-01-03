Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Man suspected of murder after standoff in Granite Falls

Jan 3, 2023, 7:53 AM | Updated: 10:37 am
Police Lights standoff...
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture BY
Your best source for local news

Update 10:36 a.m.:

A 36-year-old man who held police in a standoff this morning in Granite Falls is now a murder suspect.

Police believe he shot a man to death Monday night outside of the victim’s apartment in Marysville.

The victim’s girlfriend gave police the suspect’s information – as he was known to the victim – and police tracked him to a home in Granite Falls, where he was taken into custody after a brief standoff that shut down two roads and rerouted school busses.

Original:

Snohomish County deputies say a person who barricaded themselves inside a home in Granite Falls is in custody.

The hours-long standoff started early Tuesday and created a large police presence on State Route 92 near Crooked Mile Road, closing both roads.

Eastbound SR 512 closed for hours near South Meridian after multicar crash

Granite Falls School District sent a message to parents saying they were canceling bus routes in that area.

Melanie Freeman, the spokesperson for the district, says she spoke to the sheriff’s office.

“They did inform us that law enforcement was present and the situation is being handled, so there was no imminent concern for the schools themselves,” Freeman said.

Deputies say the highway will be reopened soon.

Local News

embezzlement...
L.B. Gilbert

Bellingham Police arrest woman in $1.4 million embezzlement case

Bellingham Police have arrested a 44-year-old woman accused of embezzling $1.4 million from a local home improvement store.
12 hours ago
power...
Bill Kaczaraba

Two charged with attacks on four Pierce County power substations

Two Puyallup men were arrested in connection to four attacks on power substations over Christmas weekend. They face up to 30 years in prison.
12 hours ago
SR 512...
L.B. Gilbert

Eastbound SR 512 closed for hours in Puyallup after multi-car crash

The eastbound lanes of State Route 512 in Puyallup were blocked for more than two hours on Tuesday after multiple collisions.
12 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Lauren Donovan, KIRO 7 News

In wake of devastating flooding, South Park residents worried about water quality

It’s been nearly one week since fast-rising flood waters submerged homes in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood.
12 hours ago
This 2019 photo shows Howard Irwin Fischer in Vermont. Fischer is one supporter who sees human com...
Associated Press

More states continue to legalize human composting for burial

Howard Fischer, a 63-year old investor living north of New York City, has a wish for when he dies. He wants his remains to be placed in a vessel, broken down by tiny microbes and composted into rich, fertile soil. Maybe his composted remains could be planted outside the family home in Vermont, or maybe […]
12 hours ago
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest pape...
Associated Press

Idaho slayings suspect’s family voices sympathy for victims

Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote "his presumption of innocence."
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Man suspected of murder after standoff in Granite Falls