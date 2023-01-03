Man suspected of murder after standoff in Granite Falls

Update 10:36 a.m.:

A 36-year-old man who held police in a standoff this morning in Granite Falls is now a murder suspect.

Police believe he shot a man to death Monday night outside of the victim’s apartment in Marysville.

The victim’s girlfriend gave police the suspect’s information – as he was known to the victim – and police tracked him to a home in Granite Falls, where he was taken into custody after a brief standoff that shut down two roads and rerouted school busses.

Original:

Snohomish County deputies say a person who barricaded themselves inside a home in Granite Falls is in custody.

The hours-long standoff started early Tuesday and created a large police presence on State Route 92 near Crooked Mile Road, closing both roads.

SR 92 between Crooked Mile Road and 84th Street Northeast west of #GraniteFalls should reopen shortly! https://t.co/iS1Le1ArOW — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 3, 2023

Granite Falls School District sent a message to parents saying they were canceling bus routes in that area.

Melanie Freeman, the spokesperson for the district, says she spoke to the sheriff’s office.

“They did inform us that law enforcement was present and the situation is being handled, so there was no imminent concern for the schools themselves,” Freeman said.

Deputies say the highway will be reopened soon.