First Seattle homicide of 2023, woman found dead in SLU

Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found in her apartment in South Lake Union Monday evening.

Around 5 p.m., police received reports of a dead woman in her 50s at the 400 block of Minor Avenue N. At the scene, officers found a suspect and took them into custody.

The preliminary investigation has found that the woman died of blunt-force trauma, and it is unclear what the relationship between the victim and suspect was.

“It’s still preliminary in the investigation, but right now it appears that they did know each other, but we just don’t know the extent of how they knew each other,” Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said to KIRO 7.

“[We’re] out here making sure that we’re doing everything we can on these types of cases. Glad that officers were able to take somebody into custody, and hopefully, we’ll have closure to this case,” Diaz said.

This is Seattle’s first homicide of 2023.

Edmonds Police investigating a death at a construction site

A death at a construction site Tuesday morning is being investigated by Edmonds police.

Edmonds Police Department officers, alongside South County Fire and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner, responded to a construction site near 212th Street and 72nd Avenue.

The roads in the area are closed during the investigation.

Officers are at death investigation in a construction site near 212/72nd. We are working with @SouthSnoFire and @SnoCo_ME to safely investigate. Roads are closed near the area. We ask for the public to recognize the sensitivity of the situation. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/voXMIBNGhW — Edmonds Police Department (@EdmondsPolice) January 3, 2023

State Patrol investigating after pedestrian killed on I-90

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for more information from the public after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 90.

On Dec. 28, at around 9 p.m., WSP received reports from several witnesses of a pedestrian sitting in the road on I-90 near milepost 34.

The victim was hit and killed before officers could respond.

Detectives are looking for any information from people that drove through the area and might have information on who hit the person.

Car in Lake Washington recovered as SPD searches for suspects

Seattle police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South, just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they confirmed that the antenna was a part of a car that was underwater.

Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and the Seattle Fire Department worked together to ensure there was no one within or around the vehicle. No one was located during their search of the area.

Officers then contacted the registered owner of the vehicle, who reported the vehicle had been stolen.

At this time, there is no suspect. The vehicle was retrieved from the water and will be returned to the owner.

KIRO 7 contributed to this report