Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Two charged with attacks on four Pierce County power substations

Jan 3, 2023, 10:49 AM
power...
In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Two Puyallup men were arrested in connection to four attacks on power substations over Christmas weekend. They have been charged with conspiracy to damage energy facilities and the possession of an unregistered firearm.

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy Crahan, 40, were arrested Saturday after an FBI investigation. Prosecutors will ask that both men remain detained at the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac pending future hearings.

The four substations that were targeted were the Graham and Elk Plain substations, operated by Tacoma Power, and the Kapowsin and Hemlock substations, operated by Puget Sound Energy.  The damage to the Tacoma Power substations alone is estimated to be at least $3 million.

Pierce County substations restored, power returns to thousands

“I commend the work by the FBI to quickly identify these suspects and disrupt any future attacks on the east Pierce County power grid,” said Brown. “We have seen attacks such as these increase in Western Washington and throughout the country and must treat each incident seriously. The outages on Christmas left thousands in the dark and cold and put some who need power for medical devices at extreme risk.”

The two men were identified as possible suspects through the analysis of cell phone records, according to documents. At one of the substations, Tacoma Power captured images of one suspect and the image of a pick-up truck that appeared to be connected with the attack. A similar pick-up truck was connected to the defendants.

When law enforcement served a search warrant on the suspects’ homes, they recovered distinctive clothing pictured in the surveillance photos. Agents also seized two short-barreled firearms that were not registered. One of the firearms was equipped with a makeshift silencer.

Conspiracy to attack energy facilities is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Possession of an unregistered firearm is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The FBI is investigating the case with assistance from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), the Tacoma Police Department, the Washington State Department of Corrections, and the Federal Protective Service.

Local News

embezzlement...
L.B. Gilbert

Bellingham Police arrest woman in $1.4 million embezzlement case

Bellingham Police have arrested a 44-year-old woman accused of embezzling $1.4 million from a local home improvement store.
12 hours ago
Police Lights standoff...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Man suspected of murder after standoff in Granite Falls

Snohomish County deputies say a person who barricaded themselves inside a home in Granite Falls is in custody.
12 hours ago
SR 512...
L.B. Gilbert

Eastbound SR 512 closed for hours in Puyallup after multi-car crash

The eastbound lanes of State Route 512 in Puyallup were blocked for more than two hours on Tuesday after multiple collisions.
12 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Lauren Donovan, KIRO 7 News

In wake of devastating flooding, South Park residents worried about water quality

It’s been nearly one week since fast-rising flood waters submerged homes in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood.
12 hours ago
This 2019 photo shows Howard Irwin Fischer in Vermont. Fischer is one supporter who sees human com...
Associated Press

More states continue to legalize human composting for burial

Howard Fischer, a 63-year old investor living north of New York City, has a wish for when he dies. He wants his remains to be placed in a vessel, broken down by tiny microbes and composted into rich, fertile soil. Maybe his composted remains could be planted outside the family home in Vermont, or maybe […]
12 hours ago
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest pape...
Associated Press

Idaho slayings suspect’s family voices sympathy for victims

Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote "his presumption of innocence."
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Two charged with attacks on four Pierce County power substations