King County selected to participate in CDC National Health Survey

If you live in King County, you might receive a letter or phone call asking you to participate in a federal health study this year. Randomly selected households in King County will be contacted by the Center for Disease Control as a part of their National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES).

Every year different counties are randomly selected for the NHANES, and this year King County was selected as one of the 15 counties to be surveyed.

The NHANES has been around since the 1960s and has been used by public health officials and legislators to direct health policy and design public health programs, as well as provide standardized national references to be used by your doctor.

“NHANES serves as the nation’s ‘health check-up’ by going into communities throughout the country to collect health information,” said Brian C. Moyer, PhD, Director of the National Center for Health Statistics. “The survey provides a wealth of important data about many of the major health and nutritional issues affecting the country.”

Information from the survey ranges from air quality to the low-fat and “light” foods found in grocery stores.

Participants will receive a free health and nutrition evaluation and what is described as “a token of appreciation” for their time.

“I’m so pleased that our community was selected to participate in this year’s study,” said Dr. Faisal Khan, Director of Public Health — Seattle & King County. “I would encourage anyone who has the opportunity to participate to do so. The information provided by our residents will help us to better inform our policymakers and provide us with important information as we make decisions on how to best use our public health resources to meet the needs of our community.”

All information collected in the survey is kept confidential and individual privacy is protected by law.

The survey will start contacting people in the community Wednesday, Jan 4.