LOCAL NEWS

Officials investigate possible arson at Shoreline restaurant

Jan 3, 2023, 4:05 PM
arson...
Photo by Sam Campbell
Sam Campbell's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Residents of Shoreline and neighboring communities told KIRO Newsradio they were shocked to hear the longtime favorite Suni’s Pizza and Burgers may have burned down due to arson.

A poster on the restaurant claims the fire was set intentionally and is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Although the fire is being investigated as possible arson, fire officials have not made a definitive declaration on the cause.

Shoreline firefighters work to extinguish restaurant on fire

The fire erupted around 5 a.m. Monday, with crews from multiple fire agencies responding to douse the flames. Photos and videos shared to social media showed flames and smoke bursting from the restaurant’s roof, and officials at the scene said hazardous conditions prevented firefighters from reaching parts of the burning building.

The Shoreline Fire Department tells KIRO Newsradio it was a total loss.

According to its website, Suni’s Pizza and Burgers has been in business for 45 years. Those who live and work in the area said it was a reliable staple of the community.

“I’ve been going there my whole entire life,” said Laura Lyons, who works at nearby Sunshine Espresso.

Her favorite memory – is of the restaurant staff going above and beyond to accommodate her cousin’s birthday party.

“They very kindly let us stay there past closing with my whole entire family there, and it was just us, and it was a really good time,” Lyons said.

Staff at the neighboring North City Lounge, which has also been in operation for decades, said they’re surprised at the possibility that arson took out a pillar of their community.

“We’ve been here for over 30 years ourselves, and so we are losing another community member that’s been with us for so long,” Glover said. “That kind of history is just a dying breed, obviously, and that’s what’s so sad.”

Glover told KIRO Newsradio janitors at her tavern alerted her to a suspicious man trying to get into the business just about an hour before the fire was reported, banging on the door and then being spotted with another person in their parking lot. She said she’s not sure if it was related, but she’s worried for her own business and is taking extra security precautions.

“We are definitely making sure all of our security cameras are working in the tented area we have out there because I’m concerned that it there might be another problem,” Glover said.

According to SFD, the investigation is continuing and has been elevated to the King County Fire Marshal.

