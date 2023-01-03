Patty Murray sworn in as first-ever female President Pro Tempore

Washington’s Democratic Sen. Patty Murray is now the first woman to serve as Senate President Pro Tempore: The head of the Senate.

As one of the longest-serving senators, her fellow Democrats elected her to a key role that places her heartbeats away from the presidency.

On Tuesday morning, Murray spoke to KIRO 7 about her new role, and she said was excited to be selected.

“For me, (it was) a personally exciting day but also for women in this country to know that like me — if you work hard and fight for what you believe in — you can really make a difference,” Murray said.

As a woman in the Senate, Murray knows she has blazed a trail for other women aspiring to be lawmakers, but being sworn in as Senate Pres Pro Tem charts a new course.

“It’s a glass ceiling that is one that many people can get through in the future,” said Murray.

The Washington Democrat will also probably helm the Senate Appropriations Committee, which directs billions in federal spending. That appointment comes on top of her role.

“I will make sure that our nation’s spending reflects what is needed by families in our state and across the country,” said Murray.

Murray faced a tough reelection fight but defeated her Republican opponent, Tiffany Smiley, last fall. Now, Murray is in the line of succession for the presidency.

“It’s kind of an overwhelming feeling. I am learning a lot. I have to be aware and understand all of the issues going on in our country and globally, and I welcome that new challenge,” said Murray.

In her new role, Murray will get a security detail. She will also get a pay raise and a new office at the Capitol building.

The Senate President Pro Tem also works with the Speaker of the House to pick the head of the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, which gauges the cost of proposed legislation along with some other costs within government spending.

Murray is among 24 women now serving in the Senate, but when she first arrived in the Senate decades ago, she knew that she would be one of very few women serving in that chamber.

Her swearing-in is historic, as it places a woman in the role of SPPT for the first time.

“Anyone who’s ever told me I can’t do something, I take that as a challenge to show that I can,” said Murray.

The Democrats maintained control of the Senate after elections in the fall, which is another reason Murray is in her new role. The succession to the presidency would see Vice President Kamala Harris first in line, followed by House Speaker and then Senate President Pro Tempore Patty Murray.

