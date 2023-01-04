Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Legal, DNA experts weigh in on future of University of Idaho murders case

Jan 4, 2023, 6:47 AM
Photo from KIRO 7...
Photo from KIRO 7
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

28-year-old Bryan Kohburger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, waived his extradition on Tuesday.

A Pennsylvania judge has ordered Bryan Kohburger to be handed over to the custody of the Latah County District Attorney’s Office within ten days.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

The Latah County Magistrate later issued a nondissemination order, or “gag” order, meaning Moscow Police, investigators, attorneys, or agents of prosecuting attorney or defense attorney are barred from speaking to the public or press on the case.

But with that, there are still plenty of unanswered questions on the case as investigators are still looking for a murder weapon and motive for it all.

Even after Kohburger is back in Idaho, defense attorney John Henry Browne says the process to trial can be a long one.

“I’ve had trials that have lasted or had waited to go to trial for four years or more,” Browne said.

Browne has represented some of the highest-profile cases in history, such as Ted Bundy and Colten Harris Moore, better known as the Barefoot Bandit.

Browne says he’s curious about the motive of it all, given that from his experience, it seems that most mass murderers have some knowledge of the criminal justice system.

But when it comes to the motive, he says it doesn’t have to be proven during the trial.

“But having said that, juries always want to know what the motive could be,” Browne said.

The legal aspect isn’t the only ongoing piece.

CeCe Moore, a genetic genealogist with Parabon Nanolabs, says connecting Kohburger to this crime took time.

“And so, instead of just working with a handful of genetic markers like they do for law enforcement traditionally, we are looking at almost one million genetic markers all across the genome,” Moore said.

Despite that connection, she says DNA evidence only points to leads, not outcomes in court. She believes genetic investigators’ work is far from over.

“They don’t want to base it on just one DNA sample. So, it makes sense that they would go back to the crime scene and make sure they have been thorough and make sure that they have collected anything that could tie him or anyone else to this crime scene,” Moore said.

As for the potential outcome of the trial, if Kohburger is found guilty, Browne believes prosecutors will seek capital punishment, or the death penalty, in this case.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

Seattle wind...
Bill Kaczaraba

Downed trees, power outages likely as wind sweeps through Puget Sound

Wind is coming to Puget Sound late Wednesday, strong enough to down trees and cause power outages, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph likely.
13 hours ago
arrest seattle assault...
L.B. Gilbert

Man barricaded himself in Mill Creek home after assault, SWAT negotiating

Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are responding to an assault in Mill Creek, where a suspect is negotiating with members of the SWAT team
13 hours ago
FILE - The Microsoft company logo is displayed at their offices in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday,...
Associated Press

Video game workers form Microsoft’s first US labor union

A group of video game testers has formed Microsoft's first labor union in the U.S., which will also be the largest in the video game industry.
13 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Associated Press

Court: Vancouver, WA teacher wearing MAGA hat fell under protected speech

A 9th Circuit Court has ruled in favor of a former teacher, concluding that his wearing a MAGA hat to school was protected speech under the First Amendment.
13 hours ago
Alex Pedersen reelection...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pederson won’t run for reelection

Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pederson announced Tuesday evening that he would not seek reelection at the end of his term in November 2023. 
13 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

Frustrated couple pickets Wallingford post office to try to get mail delivered

A Fremont couple, fed up after not getting mail for days, picketed outside their local post office, they have not received regular mail delivery.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Legal, DNA experts weigh in on future of University of Idaho murders case