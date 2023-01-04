Man barricaded himself in Mill Creek home after assault, SWAT negotiating

Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are responding to an assault in Mill Creek, where a suspect is currently negotiating with members of the SWAT team as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a tweet from the sheriff’s office Wednesday morning, deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon in the 17700 block of Bothell Everett Highway.

When deputies arrived, they found a victim with life-threatening injuries. They were able to get the victim out of the building and transport them to a hospital.

Large police presence in the 17700 block of Bothell Everett Hwy. Deputies responded to an assault with weapon. Patient transported by aid with life-threatening injuries. SWAT is on scene negotiating with an adult male suspect who is barricaded inside. Avoid the area. — snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) January 4, 2023

At this time, SWAT is negotiating with the adult male suspect, who barricaded himself inside.

Residents near the incident are asked to avoid the area and stay inside as authorities work to bring the evolving situation under control.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates