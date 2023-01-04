Close
LOCAL NEWS

Man barricaded himself in Mill Creek home after assault, SWAT negotiating

Jan 4, 2023, 12:38 PM
(Photo By Jeremy Drey/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are responding to an assault in Mill Creek, where a suspect is currently negotiating with members of the SWAT team as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a tweet from the sheriff’s office Wednesday morning, deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon in the 17700 block of Bothell Everett Highway.

When deputies arrived, they found a victim with life-threatening injuries. They were able to get the victim out of the building and transport them to a hospital.

At this time, SWAT is negotiating with the adult male suspect, who barricaded himself inside.

Residents near the incident are asked to avoid the area and stay inside as authorities work to bring the evolving situation under control.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates

