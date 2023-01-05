Close
DORI MONSON

Watch: Dori Monson’s ‘What are the Odds?’ stage show

Jan 4, 2023, 5:33 PM
MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture BY
The team that brings you MyNorthwest

We at KIRO Newsradio are still in mourning over the loss of our dear friend, Dori Monson. After combing through thousands of listener responses, we wanted to share previously unreleased footage of an event Dori was proud of.

Back in 2019, Dori hosted two stage shows — ‘What are the Odds?’ — which introduced you to the remarkable people who helped shape his improbable career. The shows were never broadcast on-air or online, as Dori wanted to treat his most loyal listeners in an intimate setting.

This is the entire video broadcast of Dori’s second stage show in Federal Way on Friday, Sept 13, 2019. We hope you enjoy this retrospective as we reminisce about the life of Seattle’s most fiery and most listened-to radio talk show host.

How to support charities reflecting Dori Monson’s values, passions

Dori Monson on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dori monsonTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 12 noon for The Dori Monson Show.

