Ballard wizard-themed pub ‘The Splintered Wand’ announces closure

The Splintered Wand has cast its last spell, announcing they will be closing their doors permanently.

After struggling through a COVID-19 pandemic opening in Fall 2021, the wizard-themed pub became popular on social media for its eclectic ‘potion’ drinks and edible wands.

On their Instagram, the pub announced suddenly that they would be closing “effective immediately.”

“All reservations now and in the future have been canceled. We are deeply sorry for those who were unable to experience the magic with us, and are grateful for the support we’ve received over the year we’ve been open,” the rest of the post continued. “Stay magical, Ballard – we will miss you.”

No public reason has been disclosed for why the bar is shutting down.