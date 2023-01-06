Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: This speaker election is some of the most spirited debate in years

Jan 6, 2023, 7:39 AM | Updated: 9:23 am
speaker...

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., nominates Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., for the ninth vote in the House chamber as the House meets for the third day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Dave Ross's Profile Picture BY
Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

For those of you wondering why some Republicans are so determined to keep Kevin McCarthy from becoming Speaker – I heard a passionate argument from one of the Never-Kevin Congressmen – Representative Matt Rosendale of Montana.

He said this debate is exactly what Congress needs. Because it’s the kind of debate that almost never happens anymore, not even when billion-dollar pending bills come up for a vote. All Congress does is wave them through.

More from Dave Ross: Drones used in Ukraine invasion use western chips

“Typically, Monday at the beginning of the week, the leadership on both sides negotiate 15 to 20 pieces of legislation and have one Democrat and one Republican stand on this floor. They discussed momentarily, and then they say the magic words,” Rosendale said. “Without objection, we will pass this by unanimous consent.

“There are two people standing on the floor passing pieces of legislation that spend millions and tens of millions of dollars that the taxpayers are obligated to cover. And their representative was not even here to vote upon it. And that, my friends, is wrong,” he continued.

He wants a Speaker who will make debates like this the rule, not the exception.

“We have had more discussion and debate over the last three days than I have participated in on this floor for the last two years; we’re having discussions not just within our own party but amongst each other,” Rosendale said.

It’s a beautiful dream.

Here’s the only problem with that. As much as we all like a vigorous debate, the federal budget is huge. Just the discretionary part is 1 trillion, 600 billion dollars. And even if you split the workload among the 435 members of Congress, that puts each member in charge of 3.6 billion dollars.

I’m sure they’re all very smart people, but this is America – where you can spend weeks debating the PTA bake sale.

So elect your dream Speaker and have your vigorous budget debate.

But my guess is after a few weeks of 10-hour days immersed in balance sheets, most of them will wish they’d signed up for the Hunter Biden investigation instead.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

grit...
Frank Sumrall

Tacoma’s GRIT income program showing early signs of success

110 Tacoma lower-income households received $500 a month for 12 months as part of a guaranteed income program (GRIT) in Tacoma.
2 days ago
mega millions...
KIRO Nights

Spike: Winning Mega Millions would pay the bills, but is it reasonable?

The lottery jackpot is huge again with tens of thousands of people clambering at the latest Mega Millions haul sitting at $940 million.
2 days ago
Ukraine...
Dave Ross

Ross: Drones used in Ukraine invasion use western chips

Here’s the latest lesson to come out of the war in Ukraine –– anything you invent can and will be used against you.
2 days ago
Follow @https://twitter.com/JohnandShari...
John Curley and Shari Elliker

Life put in perspective after John Curley’s cabin burns down

John Curley's cabin in Cle Elem burned down. He spoke about how the burning of the cabin, and the death of his friend Dori Monson
3 days ago
Gender pay gap...
John Curley and Shari Elliker

Curley: ‘The gender pay gap is a myth,’ women don’t negotiate

Job listings in Washington must now include salary information. The new law is intended to help close the gender pay gap.
3 days ago
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks after a closed-door meeting with the GOP C...
Dave Ross

Ross: House speaker vote isn’t ‘chaos,’ this is just democracy in action

I was riveted by the vote for speaker of the House, especially when I saw the headline, 'Chaos in GOP after McCarthy loses third speaker vote'
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Ross: This speaker election is some of the most spirited debate in years