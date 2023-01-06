SR 520’s Evergreen Point Floating Bridge fully closed this weekend

State Route 520, including the Governor Albert D. Rosellini Bridge over Lake Washington, will be closed over the weekend from Interstate 5 to 92nd NE Street in Bellevue.

The closure is due to construction to place girders for the Montlake lid and a new eastbound bridge over Union Bay.

Senator Liias talks plans to ‘lid’ I-5 as maintenance continues

Work will occur from 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, until 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

The SR 520 Trail and Foster Island Trail will remain open despite the closure.

Heads up if you’re going to Lumen Field Sunday to watch the @Seahawks clinch a playoff spot: The SR 520 bridge will be closed this weekend. Plan to use I-90 to cross the lake & give yourself extra time to get there by kickoff. Follow @wsdot_520 for updates. https://t.co/hMXY73kiW8 — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) January 4, 2023

During the closure, drivers should expect heavy traffic on Interstate 90, especially before and after Sunday’s Seahawks game at 1:25 p.m.

Previous closures have caused huge backups.

More information can be found on the WSDOT website.