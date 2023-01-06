Close
LOCAL NEWS

SR 520’s Evergreen Point Floating Bridge fully closed this weekend

Jan 6, 2023, 8:07 AM | Updated: 9:20 am
Photo from WSDOT
MyNorthwest Content Editor

State Route 520, including the Governor Albert D. Rosellini Bridge over Lake Washington, will be closed over the weekend from Interstate 5 to 92nd NE Street in Bellevue.

The closure is due to construction to place girders for the Montlake lid and a new eastbound bridge over Union Bay.

Senator Liias talks plans to ‘lid’ I-5 as maintenance continues

Work will occur from 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, until 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

Closure on 520 (Photo from WSDOT)

The SR 520 Trail and Foster Island Trail will remain open despite the closure.

During the closure, drivers should expect heavy traffic on Interstate 90, especially before and after Sunday’s Seahawks game at 1:25 p.m.

Previous closures have caused huge backups.

More information can be found on the WSDOT website.

 

