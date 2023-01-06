LOCAL NEWS
SR 520’s Evergreen Point Floating Bridge fully closed this weekend
State Route 520, including the Governor Albert D. Rosellini Bridge over Lake Washington, will be closed over the weekend from Interstate 5 to 92nd NE Street in Bellevue.
The closure is due to construction to place girders for the Montlake lid and a new eastbound bridge over Union Bay.
Work will occur from 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, until 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
The SR 520 Trail and Foster Island Trail will remain open despite the closure.
Heads up if you’re going to Lumen Field Sunday to watch the @Seahawks clinch a playoff spot: The SR 520 bridge will be closed this weekend. Plan to use I-90 to cross the lake & give yourself extra time to get there by kickoff. Follow @wsdot_520 for updates. https://t.co/hMXY73kiW8
— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) January 4, 2023
During the closure, drivers should expect heavy traffic on Interstate 90, especially before and after Sunday’s Seahawks game at 1:25 p.m.
Previous closures have caused huge backups.
More information can be found on the WSDOT website.