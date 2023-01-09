Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Opponents of Pierce County airport to gather this Friday

Jan 9, 2023, 9:46 AM
pierce county airport...
Eatonville, near where one of the proposed airports could be built (Photo from Flickr @msneaux)
(Photo from Flickr @msneaux)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The opening salvos against building a major airport in Pierce County will happen this week. A town hall is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13, from 7-9 p.m. at Graham Kapowsin High School. The meeting is being organized by the Coalition Against Gramham and Eatonville-Roy Airports.

“We will be coming together to let you know … what actions have been taken, what we need help with, and next steps,” organizers wrote on its Facebook page with 7,500 members. They are asking that if you are interested in attending that you RSVP via their Facebook page.

The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission put out a report that predicts 27 million more passengers will be arriving and departing from Washington state by 2050. With Sea-Tac International Airport projected to be near capacity soon, the Commission’s report said this new airport would need to be able to support 20 million annual passengers. The site may also be heavily relied on for the region’s air cargo.

Three locations are being considered: east Pierce County, central Pierce County, and central Thurston County. The two locations in Pierce County immediately stirred negative reactions because of environmental and infrastructure issues.

TSA is expanding use of screeners to help at busy airports

In a letter signed by the Pierce County Council, Executive Bruce Dammeier told WSDOT that the proposed areas couldn’t support this kind of project.

“We don’t have any major infrastructure out there,” he said. “We have some two-lane state highways. We don’t have any transit. So, it would require major freeways to go out there, major investment in transit to go out there.”

Dammeier said setting up the necessary infrastructure to support an airport of that size would come at the expense of the county’s natural environment.

The 2019 state legislation that tasked the commission with identifying a single preferred site by June also targeted 2040 for the new airport to be operational. The topic is expected to be addressed when the Washington legislative session begins this week.

Local News

west seattle...
L.B. Gilbert

SDOT, KC Metro offer free transit during West Seattle Low Bridge closure

With the closure of the West Seattle Low Bridge, SDOT and King County Metro announced they will offer temporary free transit.
10 hours ago
abortion Capital gains tax Olympia meeting legislature abortion...
Lisa Bauman, Associated Press

Washington state’s legislative session starting Monday

Washington state legislative leaders appeared largely aligned with Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee in citing homelessness and a significant housing shortage
10 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

Sumner fire claims life of man, sister makes it out alive

A South Sound community is grieving after a man died in a fire in his bedroom. The deadly fire consumed the fourplex unit a man shared with his sister.
10 hours ago
power...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Seattle City Light responds to 400 power outages in south Seattle

About 400 customers in south Seattle are now without power after a car smashed into a power line pole shortly before 2:30 this morning.
10 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Residents fed up as mail delivery issues continue on Vashon Island

Mail woes continue on Vashon Island, where some residents say they wait weeks or sometimes months for their mail to be delivered.
10 hours ago
FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020. TikTok may be the platform of choice...
Associated Press

Seattle schools sue tech giants over social media harm

SEATTLE (AP) -- The public school district in Seattle has filed a novel lawsuit against the tech giants
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Opponents of Pierce County airport to gather this Friday