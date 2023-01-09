West Seattle man arrested after loading blanket-wrapped body into SUV

Police arrested a man after he allegedly placed a body, wrapped in a blanket, into the back of an SUV.

The incident happened Sunday night in West Seattle.

After Seattle Police served a warrant at his residence, the possible victim was found alive at Harborview Medical Center.

A resident in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest reported his neighbor had placed a woman’s body – wrapped in a blanket or rug – into the back of an SUV and drove away. The caller witnessed this through footage captured from his home surveillance system and shared the video with police.

After officers watched the video and identified the neighbor, they learned he had a felony robbery warrant. A short time later, the caller reported the SUV from the video was back at the residence.

SWAT officers served the warrant and arrested the 35-year-old suspect.

Detectives spoke with the man, who said the woman he had carried out of the home had been overdosing on narcotics, so he took her to Harborview Medical Center. Police went to the hospital and verified the woman was alive and receiving treatment.

After verifying the suspect’s account of the circumstances, officers booked the man into King County Jail solely for his robbery warrant.

Seattle Police responded to a man who was kicked out of his own apartment by an unknown male in the 800 block of Spring Street in the First Hill neighborhood.

When officers arrived just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the male victim reported he went to retrieve a delivery and, when he returned to his apartment, an unknown male was inside.

The male suspect shouted at the victim to get out of the apartment and if the victim returned, the male suspect would shoot him. The victim did not see a weapon, but reported the suspect implied he had one.

Officers secured the apartment building and began attempts to communicate with the barricaded male suspect. Seattle Police Hostage Negotiators responded to the scene to assist in communicating with the suspect. After several hours of communication attempts by officers, a search warrant was obtained to enter the apartment.

While waiting for Seattle Police SWAT officers to respond, the suspect came out of the apartment and was taken into custody without incident. SWAT officers later assisted in completing the search warrant to ensure the apartment was clear before the victim returned to his residence.

The male suspect was later booked into King County Jail for burglary.

Man stabbed Saturday evening near Cedar Park

Seattle Police officers responded to a stabbing in the 13300 block of Lake City Way Northeast near the Cedar Park neighborhood.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, officers arrived and spoke with a male victim who reported he was walking in the area when an unknown female suspect approached him. The female suspect screamed at the male and stabbed him several times in his upper right arm and chest. The victim reported the altercation was unprovoked.

Seattle Fire Department personnel provided aid and reported the injuries were severe but non-life-threatening. The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Officers searched the area for the female suspect but did not locate her. She was reported to have dark skin and wore a gown-style dress, glasses, and a mask covering her lower face.

If you have any information related to this case, please call the Violent Crimes Tip Line (206) 233-5000.

Sunday Carjacking Near New Holly Neighborhood

Seattle Police responded to a report of a carjacking in the 6700 block of 28th Avenue South early Sunday morning.

At 5:30 a.m. Sunday, officers arrived and contacted the victim who reported an unknown male had pointed a handgun at him while stealing his vehicle.

The victim had started the vehicle remotely and then returned to his residence. When the victim returned, he observed the male suspect entering the car on the driver’s side. The victim told the suspect not to take his vehicle, but the male suspect threatened the victim by pointing a handgun at him. The victim was not injured.

The male suspect was last seen driving northbound from Beacon Avenue South. Officers searched but have not located him.

If you have any information related to this case, please call the Violent Crimes Tip Line (206) 233-5000.

DUI Collision Involving Juvenile Driver Near North Admiral

Seattle police responded to a two-vehicle collision where one of the drivers appeared to be trapped near the intersection of Southwest Hinds Street and Walnut Avenue Southwest Friday evening near the North Admiral neighborhood.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., SPD officers arrived along with Seattle Fire Department personnel, who assisted after the collision and provided medical aid to those injured. The injuries reported were non-life-threatening, but a male juvenile suspect and another passenger were transported to Harborview Medical Center.

While officers were investigating the collision, witnesses reported one vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed before hitting the victim’s vehicle. The impact caused the suspect vehicle to hit a nearby power pole.

Officers also observed drug paraphernalia in the suspect’s vehicle. A Seattle Police Drug Recognition Expert responded to evaluate the male driver of the suspect vehicle, who exhibited signs of impairment. Additionally, officers obtained a search warrant for a blood draw.

The male juvenile suspect was processed for driving under the influence, ticketed for additional traffic citations, and then released to his guardians.