Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KTTH OPINION

Suits: Seattle looking like California with extreme spending on housing

Jan 9, 2023, 3:26 PM
california...
People with homes valued at three times their income has risen to 80% amongst Seattle homeowners - referred to as "house rich, cash poor." (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Bryan Suits's Profile Picture BY
AM 770 KTTH Host

According to an article from The Seattle Times, the number of people with homes valued at three or more times their income has risen to 80% amongst Seattle area homeowners. This is sometimes referred to as “house rich, cash poor.”

This comes from new data released from the 2021 American Housing Survey (AHS) from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Washington housing market freezes ahead of potential recession

The AHS first got data on the value of Seattle homes in 2013, when the median home value was 3.3 times the median salary. With the new 2021 data, this ratio jumped to 4.9.

Comparatively, the median home value to income ratio in the country as a whole was 3.3 in 2021, only a slight increase from 3.0 in 2011.

Seattle is ranked sixth in the highest home value-to-income ratio, with 25 metro areas surveyed. Four of the top five ranked metros are in California.

“So anyway, Seattle ranks sixth amongst the 25 metro areas in the survey for the home value ratio to income. Four of the five metros with the highest are, of course, in California,” Bryan Suits said on The Bryan Suits Show on KTTH 770 AM. “Very common when you get those neighbors when they move up here and buy a house for $1.5 million in cash or something because it’s a tiny little cabin in Burbank they moved in 1968. And everything is overvalued there, and then the closer you get here in Seattle, though, the dip is coming.”

You can listen to Bryan Suits’ full discussion of housing in Seattle here:

More from Suits: GOP ‘looks incompetent at governing’ amid chaotic Speaker of the House vote

Listen to the Bryan Suits Show weekday mornings from 6–9 a.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

KTTH Opinion

Everett councilmember Liz Vogeli...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Councilmember storms out of meeting after realizing no one likes her

An Everett City Council meeting got uncomfortable after a councilmember learned in real time that no one likes her, prompting a walk-out.
18 hours ago
best 2022 movies...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: A ranking of the top 10 best movies of 2022

It was a somewhat odd year for movies in 2022, with huge surprises and equally huge letdowns. Here's Jason Rantz's 10 best of 2022.
6 days ago
speaker...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Suits: GOP ‘looks incompetent at governing’ amid chaotic Speaker of the House vote

"I realized if there's no speaker and Joe Biden is taking down the Christmas tree and he falls on Harris, Murray has the nuclear codes," Suits said.
6 days ago
(Photo courtesy of Jonathan Choe)...
KTTH staff

Revisiting KTTH’s top blogs of 2022

It has been an interesting year so far at MyNorthwest, and to round out the rest of the year, we are bringing you a recap of some of KTTH's top blogs of 2022.
11 days ago
Mexi-Fries...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Taco Time went woke, dropped Mexi-Fries name after faux anger

Taco Time's iconic Mexi-Fries couldn't withstand Seattle's wokeness. The fast-food institution stealthily ditched the name recently.
20 days ago
musk...
Bryan Suits

Suits: Elon Musk polls Twitter users on whether he should resign

Elon Musk has now released a poll asking users whether or not he should step down as the social media platform's chief executive.
22 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Suits: Seattle looking like California with extreme spending on housing