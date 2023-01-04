Close
KTTH OPINION

Suits: GOP ‘looks incompetent at governing’ amid chaotic Speaker of the House vote

Jan 4, 2023, 1:39 PM | Updated: 1:45 pm
speaker...
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) holds his weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol June 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show's Profile Picture BY
Weekdays on KIRO Newsradio 9am - 12pm

Representative Kevin McCarthy lost a fourth consecutive vote for speaker Wednesday, despite former President Donald Trump begging Republicans to support him, as the House of Representatives worked through a second day without a Speaker of the House.

The situation has left Congress paralyzed, according to USA Today, since no member of the House of Representatives can be sworn in and no rules can be adopted until a speaker is chosen.

“I don’t know if there’s three-level chess going on or whatever,” said Bryan Suits, host of The Bryan Suits Show on KTTH. “It just looks like single-dimensional incompetence.”

Suits later joined The Gee and Ursula Show to talk about the situation in Congress, and wondered why McCarthy is having such a hard time getting support from his party compared to previous speakers.

“Why wasn’t this worked out in November? Why is this playing out now?” asked Suits. “Say what you will about Nancy Pelosi, but when she goes back to Nancy D’Alesandro, her maiden name, and shuts the door, you know you will toe the line. She did that because there was complete disarray behind the scenes with the Democrats, but she said, ‘no, elect me.’ She said you get nothing. You get no funding for your re-election campaign. Enjoy your two-year hiatus here in DC, you’re not coming back here again if you don’t do this right now.”

Suits: Elon Musk polls Twitter users on whether he should resign

Suits mentioned he met McCarthy back when he was a Congressman for California.

“He’s that guy who, in high school, talked about someday when he’s the Speaker of the House,” Suits said. “You know, he’s not the guy you’ll be afraid of. He needs to be, or he needs to turn into, that guy or get Steve Scalise, who was shot in the stomach.”

Meanwhile, in Washington, Sen. Patty Murray became the first woman appointed President Pro Tempore, and due to the delays in Congress, puts her second in line for the presidency until the newly GOP-led House identifies its speaker.

“I realized if there’s no speaker and Joe Biden is taking down the Christmas tree, and he falls on Kamala Harris, Patty Murray has the nuclear codes,” Suits said. “The Senator for salmon is now the Commander-in-Chief.”

Murray becomes first female president pro tempore in Senate

But what should the GOP be doing, according to Suits?

“Get a speaker!” Suits exclaimed. “They look incompetent at governing. And they are up against the world’s oldest man and high inflation, the whole deal. Well, now they have the power in their hands, and it’s like a jello shot or something. They’re not drinking it.”

As of this report, the fifth attempt to vote for a speaker has Democrat Hassam Jeffries at 212 votes, while Republicans McCarthy and Byron Donalds have 201 and 20, respectively.

Jeffries could make history as the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress as the 118th Congress convenes in Washington.

More from G&U: Sen. Lovick calls for stricter blood-alcohol limit in Washington state

“They have to just, like what Trump said, take the win. Make it Kevin McCarthy, and stop this c*** out loud,” Suits said. “Otherwise, I don’t know. If you have 20 people voting against McCarthy, I really don’t know who you’re going to get.”

Prior to the most recent vote, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert said former president Donald Trump called the defectors to tell them “they need to knock this off,” according to The Washington Post.

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

