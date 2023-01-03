Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
GEE AND URSULA

Sen. Lovick calls for stricter blood-alcohol limit after 700 DUI deaths

Jan 3, 2023, 1:53 PM | Updated: 4:25 pm
blood-alcohol limit...
(Photo by Benjamin Beytekin/picture alliance via Getty Images)
(Photo by Benjamin Beytekin/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show's Profile Picture BY
Weekdays on KIRO Newsradio 9am - 12pm

Washington state Senator John Lovick is pushing to lower the legally-allotted blood-alcohol limit from 0.08% to 0.05% as part of his 2023 goal to make the state’s roads and streets safer for both pedestrians and drivers.

“One of the things that I think we need to understand traffic safety is community safety,” Lovick said on The Gee and Ursula Show. “And what I tell people all the time is getting hit by a drunk driver should not be the price that we have to pay to live in our state, to walk on our streets.”

Bellingham Police arrest woman in $1.4 million embezzlement case

Approximately 700 people died on Washington’s roads last year, according to Lovick, the worst it has been in the state since 1996.

“When you see these signs around the state, 0.08% Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) limit, I think that’s just a terrible message,” Lovick said. “It’s almost telling a person, and I hate to say it like this, that 0.08% BAC is okay, 0.08% BAC is not okay. I say this all the time. Impairment starts with a very, very first drink, and you shouldn’t be driving with alcohol in your system.”

Driving under the influence and other alcohol-related fatalities comprise approximately 30% of all traffic fatalities annually, according to 2022 drunk driving statistics, with more than 100,000 people dying annually due to drunk driving.

A silver lining in the data is that DUI-related deaths have dropped by 1% nationally since 2016.

Lovick’s idea to lower the blood-alcohol limit mirrors recent Utah legislation, which lowered its limit in 2019 and subsequently saw a drop in fatal vehicle collisions, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

“A lot of people were concerned that the sale of alcohol would go down — it did not. People just don’t drive, and they’ve actually reduced their fatalities by 20%,” Lovick said. “People walking around are still alive because they lowered the limit and are holding people accountable.”

Lovick cited that one of the biggest obstacles is getting bars and restaurants to agree, as most of those businesses believe they would be losing money due to fewer drinks being purchased per person.

More from G&U: I want Southwest Airlines ‘more than slapped on the wrist’

“I think we’re going to get a lot of support this time because I think people are looking at the number of fatalities,” Lovick said. “They keep going up year after year, and we’re going to say to ourselves, ‘it’s time to do this.’ And there’s always the right time to do the right thing, and this is the right time to do it.”

Other statistics shared from 2022’s report include young drivers — people between ages 21 and 35 — accounted for more than half of fatal DUI-related crashes in the U.S. Men were also far more likely to drink and drive, as they were involved in 80% of all drunk-driving fatalities.

After adjusting for population variance, the states with the highest percentage of deaths by drunk driving were Montana (48%) and Texas (46%), while Kansas (24%) had the lowest percentage.

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Gee and Ursula Show

Gee and Ursula

FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., waves at supporters before former President Donald Trump...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Medved: Trump and MTG’s ‘crazy’ vision for GOP future

Georgia Republican Margorie Taylor Greene tweeted out her roadmap for how she thinks the Republican-led House of Representatives should move forward next year now that they control the house. 
5 days ago
Southwest Airlines...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee: I want Southwest Airlines ‘more than slapped on the wrist’

According to FlightAware, more than 91% of all canceled flights in the U.S. early Wednesday were from Southwest Airlines.
7 days ago
Sea-Tac cancellations...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee & Ursula: Is the answer to just NOT travel during the holidays?

Maybe it's not the snow and ice or badly run airlines. Maybe the answer to stress-free travel is just not to travel during the holidays.
8 days ago
honk...
Frank Sumrall

Honking car horn illegal in Washington despite rising road rage trends

PEMCO Insurance found 68% of Seattle drivers believe it’s at least somewhat appropriate to honk, whereas about half (46%) said the same in 2017.
15 days ago
tattoo...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Scenarios: ‘I want my husband to get a matching tattoo with me’

A Gee and Ursula Show listener wants her husband to get a matching tattoo with her for Christmas. Is this a good idea?
15 days ago
Tacoma...
Frank Sumrall

Gee & Ursula: Should Tacoma Utilities Director be making over 400K?

Tacoma's Public Utilities Director Jackie Flowers is receiving a 5.6% raise -- now earning more than $400,000 for the year.
15 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Sen. Lovick calls for stricter blood-alcohol limit after 700 DUI deaths