Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Pierce County substation attackers ordered to be held without bail

Jan 11, 2023, 1:19 PM | Updated: 3:33 pm
Both men accused of the Christmas Day attack on power substations in Pierce County have been ordered held without bail by a U.S. District Court pending a grand jury indictment. (Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture BY
Your best source for local news

Both men accused of the Christmas Day attack on power substations in Pierce County have been ordered held without bail by a U.S. District Court pending a grand jury indictment.

40-year-old Jeremy Crahan and 32-year-old Matthew Greenwood are suspected of breaking into multiple Puget Sound Energy power substations in Pierce County on Christmas Day.

Attacks at Pierce County substations motivated by robbery, not politics

The two men were identified as possible suspects through the analysis of cell phone records, according to documents. At one of the substations, Tacoma Power captured images of one suspect and the image of a pick-up truck that appeared to be connected with the attack. A similar pick-up truck was connected to the defendants.

Tacoma News Tribune reports that defense attorneys pushed for Crahan to be released to his parent’s home while on GPS monitoring, but Chief Magistrate Judge Richard Creatura denied the request, citing allegations from prosecutors he was planning another similar attack.

Crahan’s criminal history includes 12 felony convictions since 2005, the most recent being a 2016 conviction in a residential burglary case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd Greenberg said Crahan was still under state supervision from a 2014 conviction at the time. Greenberg said Crahan also had active arrest warrants during the substation attacks.

Authorities say he carried out the acts with Greenwood, who was also denied bail one week earlier. Greenwood was sent into federal custody pending a grand jury indictment.

The Tacoma News Tribune reports federal law dictates a presumption that defendants should be held in custody without bail when charged with conspiracy to damage energy facilities because it could be defined as an act of terrorism.

According to court documents, Greenwood told detectives it was part of a plan to burglarize businesses while the power was out. Greenwood’s girlfriend told the News Tribune he was desperate for cash as the two are expecting a baby soon.

The two have been assigned federal public defenders after disclosing finances.

Crahan faces a charge of conspiracy to damage energy facilities.

Their attorneys and federal prosecutors asked to extend the deadline for a grand jury indictment to March 16 due to ongoing investigations of the attacks.

Listen to KIRO Newsradio on 97.3 FM. Stream it live here.

Local News

opioid treatment...
Bill Kaczaraba

Lawmaker believes Lynnwood opioid facility should open on time

Controversy over an opioid treatment facility in Lynnwood continues, but state representative Lauren Davis believes it should open on time.
16 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Ranji Sinha, KIRO 7 News

Whale sightings rise across Salish Sea

Wednesday morning revealed some interesting news regarding our environment and the health of whale populations.
16 hours ago
family burial...
L.B. Gilbert

Backyard family burial legislation introduced to WA House floor

With the Washington Legislative session now in full swing, new laws are being proposed to allow for burial in people's backyard
16 hours ago
kent...
Frank Sumrall

Joe Kent announces 2024 House campaign against ‘woke extremist’

Joe Kent, following his defeat to represent Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, has announced he will run for the U.S. House in 2024.
16 hours ago
12 flag...
Frank Sumrall

Inslee, Hobbs, Seahawks legend to raise 12 Flag in Olympia

Seahawks legend Walter Jones will celebrate the team's accomplishments this season by helping raise the 12 Flag in Olympia today.
16 hours ago
call volume...
L.B. Gilbert

Tacoma Fire Department asking for more funding as call volumes increase

Emergency Medical Service increase an average of 3.1% per year, but call volumes have increased by 14% this year.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Pierce County substation attackers ordered to be held without bail