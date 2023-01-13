Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Biden issues disaster declaration for November storms

Jan 13, 2023, 8:36 AM | Updated: 8:38 am
flood insurance disaster...
A driver drove past road closed signs on Southeast Seventh Place in Bellevue, Wash., near the Lake Hills Connector, which was covered with about four feet of water, and was able to swim to safety when the car stalled, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. A storm that has brought record rainfall to the Northwest has broken some records, prompted flood warnings, disrupted train traffic and caused some power outages. (Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times via AP)
(Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times via AP)
Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Anchor

Areas of the state impacted by last November’s severe winter storm are now eligible to receive federal assistance.

President Joe Biden Thursday approved a federal disaster declaration, giving the state, eligible local communities, and tribes access to low-interest government loans to repair the damage.

Small Business Administration offers disaster relief after Bolt Creek Fire

The winter storm between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8  brought high winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides to multiple counties, including Clallam, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum.

A statement from The White House said, “Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.”

Washington Governor Jay Inslee expressed his gratitude to President Biden for approving his request for federal assistance.

He wrote in a tweet, “I appreciate the quick approval from @POTUS and @WhiteHouse for our disaster declaration request. This declaration will provide additional resources to help communities damaged by major storms in November. Thank you.”

Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Local News

found child...
L.B. Gilbert

Child found in Everett, police looking to reunite with family

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office has found a child and is working to reunite him with his family.
12 hours ago
Gold Bar hostage five shootings...
Bill Kaczaraba

Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours

The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly.
12 hours ago
traffic...
Micki Gamez

Seattle traffic congestion hasn’t reached pre-pandemic levels, study says

While your morning commute on Interstate 5 might feel painful, it still is not nearly as bad as before the pandemic, according to a new study
12 hours ago
UW strike...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

UW librarians announce strike if contract is not reached

The union for the library staff announced they will go on strike starting Jan 25 if a contract isn't reached with the university.
12 hours ago
sr 520...
L.B. Gilbert

Eastbound SR 520 partially closed again for construction

State Route 520, including the Governor Albert D. Rosellini Bridge over Lake Washington, will be closed over the weekend from Interstate 5 to 92nd NE Street in Bellevue.
12 hours ago
pipe bomb...
Sam Campbell

SoDo suspect who put pipe bomb in parking garage charged

A man accused of placing a pipe bomb in a SoDo office building parking garage had a history of criminal convictions and three active warrants
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Biden issues disaster declaration for November storms