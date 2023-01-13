LOCAL NEWS
Biden issues disaster declaration for November storms
Areas of the state impacted by last November’s severe winter storm are now eligible to receive federal assistance.
President Joe Biden Thursday approved a federal disaster declaration, giving the state, eligible local communities, and tribes access to low-interest government loans to repair the damage.
Small Business Administration offers disaster relief after Bolt Creek Fire
The winter storm between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 brought high winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides to multiple counties, including Clallam, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum.
A statement from The White House said, “Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.”
Washington Governor Jay Inslee expressed his gratitude to President Biden for approving his request for federal assistance.
He wrote in a tweet, “I appreciate the quick approval from @POTUS and @WhiteHouse for our disaster declaration request. This declaration will provide additional resources to help communities damaged by major storms in November. Thank you.”
Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.