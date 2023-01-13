Biden issues disaster declaration for November storms

Areas of the state impacted by last November’s severe winter storm are now eligible to receive federal assistance.

President Joe Biden Thursday approved a federal disaster declaration, giving the state, eligible local communities, and tribes access to low-interest government loans to repair the damage.

The winter storm between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 brought high winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides to multiple counties, including Clallam, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum.

A statement from The White House said, “Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.”

Washington Governor Jay Inslee expressed his gratitude to President Biden for approving his request for federal assistance.

He wrote in a tweet, “I appreciate the quick approval from @POTUS and @WhiteHouse for our disaster declaration request. This declaration will provide additional resources to help communities damaged by major storms in November. Thank you.”

Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

