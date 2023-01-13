Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours

Jan 13, 2023, 10:38 AM | Updated: 10:51 am
Gold Bar hostage five shootings...
Police had a busy night with reports of five shootings in the area, (Courtesy of Nick Papantonis via KIRO 7 News)
(Courtesy of Nick Papantonis via KIRO 7 News)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly.

One person was shot at a Renton grocery store, and a short time later, an employee of a Kia dealership was shot in his workplace parking lot.

The person shot in Renton was hit several times and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The employee of the Kia dealership was also hit multiple times.

Later, there was another shooting in SeaTac at 160th Street.

A gold-colored SUV was described by witnesses at the shootings.

When the SUV was stopped on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Dome, a suspect was taken into custody by King County Sheriff’s Deputies.

“The officers that were there were in unmarked vehicles, so they were able to follow at a safe distance and able just to follow and monitor the vehicle, so there were no excessive speeds and nothing that gave them any indication that they were being followed,” King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Corbet Ford told KIRO 7.

14-year-old killed in Tacoma 

Also, Thursday, a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Tacoma.

Police are looking for a suspect in the shooting that happened at 40th and Portland Ave. E.

Officers arrived within minutes and found a juvenile male victim who had been shot. Tacoma Fire Department medics took him to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards issued the following statement on the shooting:

This is a tragic day for Tacoma. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the young male victim who was struck by gunfire this afternoon along Portland Avenue in East Tacoma. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, as well as others grieving across our entire community. Although any loss of life is unacceptable, it is even more painful when we see a young life cut short. As we have stated in the past, we remain committed to working with our local, regional and national partners to reverse the alarming upward trend of violence that we have seen in recent years. While that may not be comforting in this moment, we must continue our efforts to address the root causes of these issues. The Tacoma Police Department has already begun working to identify, locate and apprehend the shooter, and they will share updates on this evolving situation as they become available.”

Women allegedly steal $5,000 from Puyallup market

Body found at Auburn apartment complex

In yet another incident, Auburn police found a man shot dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Officers responded to the Copper Gate Apartment Complex in the 4700 Block of Auburn Way N. just before 9 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim lying in the parking lot with at least one gunshot wound.

Officers tried performing life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Auburn Police believe there is no threat to the community as the two parties involved likely knew each other.

APD is looking for the suspect, but that person is not currently in custody.

KIRO Newsradio reporter Sam Campbell contributed to this report

