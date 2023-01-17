Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
JASON RANTZ

Rantz: Homeless stranger brutally attacked man in downtown Seattle, victim says

Jan 16, 2023, 5:23 PM | Updated: 5:26 pm
(Photo courtesy of Casey) (Photo courtesy of Casey) (Photo courtesy of Casey) (Photo courtesy of Casey)
Jason Rantz's Profile Picture BY
The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-6pm on KTTH

Casey moved to Seattle five years ago to help care for his mother. After being brutally attacked in downtown Seattle by a homeless man, Casey is the one who now needs to be cared for.

The 32-year-old hopped off the bus one Thursday morning on Third Avenue in downtown Seattle, having just spent two days with his mother in West Seattle. He walked into the nearby 7-Eleven to get cash out of the ATM and when he left, he found himself being pummeled from behind by a stranger. As a result of the attack, he said his head was cut open, and his femoral neck bone was broken.

“He held me with my backpack and just kept punching me, and kind of holding me that way, and swinging me around and hitting me, and hitting me. There was so much blood coming down my face I couldn’t see. And he throws me to the ground and then stomps on my left leg,” Casey exclusively told the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH.

Casey said the attack was random and the suspect didn’t try to steal anything from him, including the cash he picked up from the ATM.

“When I was on the ground, he kicked me in the head twice,” Casey later explained.

Seattle police arrived within a few minutes of the assault, but the suspect had already left. Casey said the man was homeless, mumbling something he couldn’t understand, and appearing high or drunk while holding a can of what he thought was beer. Police say the suspect was caught on surveillance video, but was not apprehended, according to an incident report.

Rantz: Seattle councilmember defends gang graffiti as ‘unsolicited creative expression’

‘He’s taken… my sense of security’

The attack happened in October last year, but Casey is coming forward now because he spent the last several months recuperating. He said he had a plate and two screws put into his leg, and he’s still struggling to walk. He’s also consumed by nightmares about what happened and said he’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I haven’t been able to walk. It’s cost me, you know, not being able to take care of my mom, having my partner take care of everything for me, basically. It’s cost a lot. It’s not just like he took my mobility for me. He’s taken other things like my sense of security in a way and feeling comfortable going around places now. I definitely don’t want to ever go near Third Avenue,” he said.

Casey said he emailed the Seattle city council and mayor’s office about what happened, but only heard back from councilmember Lisa Herbold, who offered a victim’s advocacy resource. 

 

A warning about Seattle

Now, Casey wants people to understand how much Seattle is changing, where “it’s an allowed thing” to openly smoke fentanyl or camp out where you want. And it’s creating a dangerous environment for us to live in.

“I think possibly the drugs. I think it could be the mass amount of drugs that are going around the streets, and the homelessness. I think that maybe there needs to be more services. I don’t want to sound like we should be giving people free housing,” Casey explained. “If you’re on the streets, you’re there because I think you want to be. I know there are situations like mental health and things. I’ve struggled myself. I have high-functioning autism. But there comes a point where you decide, ‘I’m going to do this, I’m going to stay out here.’ And rather than seek help because there’s so much hope out here. I’ve known so many people that have gotten help, who’ve gotten in programs.”

The city’s laissez-faire approach to homelessness has taken its toll, with encampments taking over neighborhoods, bringing with it crime, drug use, and garbage. While under Mayor Bruce Harrell, there have been some sweeps, particularly downtown, the homeless know they can just move to another block, park, or alleyway without any consequences. And with a council that has only two members — Sara Nelson and Alex Pedersen — pushing for more urgent action, the crisis is unlikely to get better anytime soon.

Rantz: Brutal bat attack suspect could be released before trial

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast. Follow @JasonRantz on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook. Check back frequently for more news and analysis.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-6pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

democrats...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrats put lawmaker who lied about military service on Veterans Committee

Clyde Shavers lied about his military service. Washington Democrats rewarded him with a seat on a veterans committee in the House.
21 hours ago
Lynnwood Clinic...
Jason Rantz Show

Protest against Lynnwood opioid clinic set for Saturday

A protest is planned at the new Lynnwood opioid clinic at 2322 196th Street in Lynnwood tomorrow (Saturday) between 1-2 p.m.
4 days ago
biden...
Jason Rantz Show

Rantz: ‘Media hypocrisy’ at play with Biden documents

The discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden's office is no less 'a scandal' than former president Donald Trump's issue.
5 days ago
cashless business...
Bill Kaczaraba

King County Councilmember: ‘The future is cashless’

New legislation has been introduced that would force businesses in unincorporated King County to accept cash.
6 days ago
Tulloss, homeless...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Brutal bat attack suspect could be released before trial

The homeless suspect in an unprovoked baseball bat attack that left an Amazon employee with a fractured skull still hasn't started his trial.
6 days ago
democrat speaker...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrat Speaker pushes for harmful land acknowledgments at state house

Land acknowledgments are ways white progressives pander to Native Americans without improving their communities.
7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Rantz: Homeless stranger brutally attacked man in downtown Seattle, victim says