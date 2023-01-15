Fatal shooting at Mount Baker restaurant Saturday

Police are looking for multiple suspects in the shooting death of a man at a Mount Baker restaurant.

KIRO 7 tv reports the shooting happened at the Rainier Teriyaki restaurant in the 3300 block of Rainier Avenue South Saturday evening.

Police report multiple suspects entered the restaurant and shot the man in the chest. No arrests have been made.

It’s not clear if the man was an employee or patron of the restaurant.

Three shot on Capitol Hill

Police say three men were shot on Capitol Hill early Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the 900 block of East Pike Street.

The injuries were not considered life-threatening and no arrests have been made.

New Holly shooting

One person was shot in a drive-by shooting in the New Holly neighborhood.

A male was wounded on Saturday night in the 3900 block of South Warsaw Street.

The car the man was in crashed and hit a power pole causing a power outage in the neighborhood.

Police say the man was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

KIRO 7 tv contributed to this report