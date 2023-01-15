Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
CRIME BLOTTER

Fatal shooting at Mount Baker restaurant Saturday

Jan 15, 2023, 10:55 AM | Updated: 11:40 am
Rainier shooting...
Shooting at Rainier Teriyaki leaves one person dead. (KIRO 7)
(KIRO 7)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Police are looking for multiple suspects in the shooting death of a man at a Mount Baker restaurant.

KIRO 7 tv reports the shooting happened at the Rainier Teriyaki restaurant in the 3300 block of Rainier Avenue South Saturday evening.

Police report multiple suspects entered the restaurant and shot the man in the chest. No arrests have been made.

It’s not clear if the man was an employee or patron of the restaurant.

Police are investigating and no arrests have been made.

Three shot on Capitol Hill

Police say three men were shot on Capitol Hill early Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the 900 block of East Pike Street.

The injuries were not considered life-threatening and no arrests have been made.

New Holly shooting

One person was shot in a drive-by shooting in the New Holly neighborhood.

A male was wounded on Saturday night in the 3900 block of South Warsaw Street.

The car the man was in crashed and hit a power pole causing a power outage in the neighborhood.

Police say the man was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

KIRO 7 tv contributed to this report

Crime Blotter

Gold Bar hostage five shootings...
Bill Kaczaraba

Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours

The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly.
3 days ago
crime...
Bill Kaczaraba

Women allegedly steal $5,000 from Puyallup market

Authorities are asking the public for help in finding a group of women who allegedly stole $5,000 from a Puyallup market.
4 days ago
austin powers...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle woman arrested after ‘Austin Powers’ style escape

Police arrested a woman in what they describe as "a scene reminiscent of Austin Powers attempting to 18-point turn a shuttle cart."
4 days ago
(Photo courtesy of Bellevue Police Department)...
MyNorthwest Staff

Teens, including 13-year-old, lead Bellevue police on stolen car chase

"Very rarely do we see such violent felony offences committed by very young teenagers," said Bellevue police spokesperson Meeghan Black.
6 days ago
police...
Frank Sumrall

West Seattle man arrested after loading blanket-wrapped body into SUV

After SPD’s SWAT Team served a warrant at his residence, the possible victim was found alive at Harborview Medical Center.
7 days ago
arrested...
L.B. Gilbert

Five teens arrested for Ballard robbery, leading police on chase

Seattle Police arrested five teen boys for an alleged robbery of a man in Ballard and fleeing to The Commons Mall in Federal Way.
10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Fatal shooting at Mount Baker restaurant Saturday