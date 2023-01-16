Close
LOCAL NEWS

Rain to start the week in W. WA. while Cali drys out

Jan 15, 2023, 5:43 PM
snow...
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A rainy start to the workweek in the Puget Sound area while California begins to dry out.

From the KIRO 7 weatherblog, meteorologist Frankie Katafias:

On Monday morning, high tides could cause minor coastal flooding around the Puget Sound and Admiralty Inlet. No watches, warnings, or advisories have been issued at this time, but that could change. For the remainder of the day upper-level troughing continues with suble shortwave activity carrying more wet weather through the beginning of the work week. The rain could lift Monday afternoon but overall you should expect a mostly wet day with temps in the high 40′s.

The National Weather Service in Seattle forecasts: Rain is likely, mainly before 4 p.m. on MLK Day. Mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 49. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

On Monday Night, a 50 percent chance of rain, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Meanwhile, dry days are in this week’s forecast for California starting on Tuesday.

More rain and snow fell during the weekend in the state, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento.

Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm following close behind Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Gusts and up to 3 feet of snow were expected in the Sierra Nevada, where the weather service warned of hazardous driving conditions. Interstate 80, a key highway from the San Francisco Bay Area to Lake Tahoe ski resorts, reopened after being closed most of Saturday because of slick roads and snow.

In Southern California, winter storm warnings and advisories were in place for mountain areas, where many roads remained impassable because of mud and rock slides. Two northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Castaic in northern Los Angeles County were closed indefinitely after a hillside collapsed.

Downtown Los Angeles set a rainfall record Saturday with 1.82 inches, the weather service said.

The series of storms has dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, unleashing debris flows, and triggering landslides.

KIRO 7 TV and the Associated Press contributed to this report

