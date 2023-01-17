Close
LOCAL NEWS

Auburn suspect arrested for trying to kidnap a barista

Jan 17, 2023, 11:28 AM | Updated: 11:54 am
kidnap barista...
(Photo from Auburn Police Department)
Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Anchor

Update: 11:28 a.m.:

A suspect has been caught in the investigation of an attempted kidnapping of a barista.


Original 7:46 a.m.:

Detectives are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a barista early Monday morning in Auburn.

Auburn Police shared a dramatic surveillance video showing a white male attempting to reach through the coffee stand’s drive-through window with what appears to be a looped zip-tie in his hand and grabbing the barista’s arm as she was handing him his change.

Man accused of kidnapping estranged wife in Lacey, hiding her in woods, now in custody


The video shows the woman fighting off the man, who then drove off in his extended-cab pick-up truck.

Police shared a photo showing the man has a unique tattoo on his left forearm, spelling what looks like the word “Chevrolet” written in large script.

Police are looking for any information that could be helpful in identifying the man who tried to kidnap the barista. If you know anything about the suspect or his vehicle, please contact the Auburn Police Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

