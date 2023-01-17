Madonna coming to Climate Pledge Arena for greatest hits tour

(Photo by Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Madonna just announced a greatest hits tour, and she’s coming to Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on July 18.

The pop icon will perform music from her entire career, from 1983 to 2019, at her recently announced tour, “Madonna: The Celebration Tour.” The tour kicks off July 15 in Vancouver, BC.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in the press release.

Madonna’s first tour in 1985 — kicked off at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre.

An Official Fan Club presale is currently underway through 3 p.m. PST Wednesday, Jan. 18, for legacy fan club members. Tickets for the public at 10 a.m. PST Friday, Jan. 20.