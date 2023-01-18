Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KTTH OPINION

Suits: Homeless deaths at record highs due to drug crisis

Jan 17, 2023, 4:06 PM
drug crisis...
Heroin syringes fill a bucket after volunteers collected them at a homeless encampment on March 1, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. The non-profit We Heart Seattle staged a trash cleanup at the encampment. According to a recent report commissioned by Seattle Councilmember Andrew Lewis, the COVID-19 pandemic put undue pressure on the city's shelter system and delayed funds for new housing, leading to an increase in homelessness. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Bryan Suits's Profile Picture BY
AM 770 KTTH Host

Fentanyl-related deaths are at record highs among the homeless population, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s 2022 report.

Fentanyl fuels record homeless deaths in Seattle area

The 310 deaths in King County surpassed the previous record of 195 homeless deaths set in 2018, with the Seattle Times reporting a 65% jump over 2021. The article claims a majority of the deaths are caused by exposure, suicide, and health factors untreated and exacerbated by living outside.

Last year, Public Health – Seattle & King County distributed more than 10,000 kits of naloxone, a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses, and about 100,000 fentanyl test strips. In addition, the agency is leading public awareness campaigns about the synthetic opioid and helping people find treatment.

Fentanyl has been driving overdose fatalities in the county more broadly, regardless of people’s housing status. As of November, it was involved in 70% of all confirmed overdose deaths in the county in 2022, according to a recent report by Public Health – Seattle & King County.

“Pioneer Square and Occidental Square were filled with staggering, filthy people who were just drunk. The sea change was the prevalence of opioids on the West Coast and all that. Now, frankly, it would be pleasant to see a wino with a bottle of Thunderbird. It’s the deadly fentanyl, and it’s got nothing to do with lack of shelter,” Suits said. “We’re only in January over 2022, which was a 65% increase over the prior year. If it’s not that same number, it will go up.”

Listen to Bryan’s full discussion of the incident:

Listen to the Bryan Suits Show weekday mornings from 6–9 a.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

KTTH Opinion

democrats...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrats put lawmaker who lied about military service on Veterans Committee

Clyde Shavers lied about his military service. Washington Democrats rewarded him with a seat on a veterans committee in the House.
2 days ago
biden...
Jason Rantz Show

Rantz: ‘Media hypocrisy’ at play with Biden documents

The discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden's office is no less 'a scandal' than former president Donald Trump's issue.
6 days ago
democrat speaker...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrat Speaker pushes for harmful land acknowledgments at state house

Land acknowledgments are ways white progressives pander to Native Americans without improving their communities.
8 days ago
referees...
Max Gross

Gross: Needless bill proposes protection for those already protected

A new bill proposed in the Washington House of Representatives, H.B. 1096, would add amateur referees to a protected class.
8 days ago
seattle public schools...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle Public Schools damaged youth mental health, but blames social media

SPS argued social media platforms contribute to students' mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, disordered eating, and cyberbullying.
8 days ago
california...
Bryan Suits

Suits: Seattle looking like California with extreme spending on housing

People with homes valued at three times their income has risen to 80% amongst Seattle homeowners - referred to as "house rich, cash poor."
9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Suits: Homeless deaths at record highs due to drug crisis