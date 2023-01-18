Seattle Councilmember Andrew Lewis will run for re-election

Andrew Lewis announced Tuesday that he will be running to keep his spot on the Seattle City Council.

Affordable housing, homelessness, climate change, and the Seattle community’s safety is what Lewis plans to focus on if re-elected, he said in his announcement.

“I am running for re-election to the Seattle City Council because I believe in the power of people to create change through shared action and collective voice,” said Lewis. “I am proud of the work I have done in my first term and look forward to continuing to work on behalf of the people of District 7.”

Congresswomen Pramila Jayapal endorsed Lewis for re-election, along with Downtown Seattle Association President Jon Scholes, Downtown Civic Leader Lisa Nitze, and Climate Organizer Shemona Moreno, according to Lewis’ website.

“I am committed to ensuring that everyone in Seattle has access to the resources and opportunities they need to thrive,” Lewis added. “I am excited to continue to work with the people of Seattle to build a city where all of us can reach our full potential.”

Lewis is one of the few Seattle councilmembers running for re-election, with three sitting councilmembers having already announced they will not run again.