Tacoma police nab two of three ATM robbery suspects

Tacoma police are hoping two arrests will help stop a series of ATM robberies in the city.

In a news release from police, it was reported officers took Devon Mathis, 20, and Tofili Malo, 18, into custody at their homes in Tacoma.

During the investigation of 10 robberies at walk-up ATM locations near 72nd & Pacific and 56th & Tacoma Way, police identified three suspects.

The search continues for the third suspect, Emmanuel Brown, 21. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Mathis was booked on 10 counts of robbery in the first degree. Malo was booked on five counts of robbery in the first degree.

They are currently being held at the Pierce County jail.

Police recovered firearms at both of the suspects’ homes. One gun had an illegal full-auto modification.