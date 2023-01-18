Close
LOCAL NEWS

Two dead, one injured after fiery crash in Tacoma

Jan 18, 2023, 10:05 AM | Updated: 11:00 am
Tacoma crash...
Tacoma police are investigating a deadly crash early Wednesday morning near the intersection of S 38th Street and Pacific Avenue. (Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Tacoma police are investigating a deadly crash early Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. 38th Street and Pacific Avenue.

Wendy Haddow with Tacoma PD tells KIRO Newsradio that a car ran a red light, crashed into another car, then hit a pole, and burst into flames.

SB I-405 in Bothell reopens after one person killed after crash

Two people inside the burning car died, and a 15-year-old was taken to Harborview with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver in the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 4:20 a.m.

The intersection of South 38th Street and Pacific Avenue is closed while the collision investigation team is at the scene. Tacoma police are urging people to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Two dead, one injured after fiery crash in Tacoma